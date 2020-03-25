WhichCar
New vs used: 2020 Land Rover Defender v 2017 Toyota LandCrusier Sahara

By Wheels Staff, 03 Jan 2021 Advice

It’s time to choose between a reborn legend or an Outback stalwart

Arriving later this year, the new Land Rover Defender is crammed full of modern tech and creature comforts, and sitting near the middle of the crowded five-door 110 range is the SE D240.

Priced at $91,300, it’s fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel producing 177kW/430Nm.

2020 Land Rover Defender

For about the same money, you can opt for a 2017 LC200 LandCruiser Sahara.

Where the Defender makes do with moving 2323kg of heft with two litres, the LandCruiser uses a 4.5-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 to get its 2705kg body rolling.

You will need to readjust your idea of ‘low-mileage’ when looking at used ‘Cruisers – if there are less than six figures on the odo, that’s barely run-in.

MY17 Saharas are coming to the end of their warranty periods, so it’s important to be wary of excessive off-road use so you don’t fall foul of any ‘dusting’ issues that can require expensive repairs.

Service both regularly, and you’ll have a vehicle that’ll take you as far away from society as your heart desires.

