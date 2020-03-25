Arriving later this year, the new Land Rover Defender is crammed full of modern tech and creature comforts, and sitting near the middle of the crowded five-door 110 range is the SE D240.

Priced at $91,300, it’s fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel producing 177kW/430Nm.

For about the same money, you can opt for a 2017 LC200 LandCruiser Sahara.

Where the Defender makes do with moving 2323kg of heft with two litres, the LandCruiser uses a 4.5-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 to get its 2705kg body rolling.

You will need to readjust your idea of ‘low-mileage’ when looking at used ‘Cruisers – if there are less than six figures on the odo, that’s barely run-in.

MY17 Saharas are coming to the end of their warranty periods, so it’s important to be wary of excessive off-road use so you don’t fall foul of any ‘dusting’ issues that can require expensive repairs.

Service both regularly, and you’ll have a vehicle that’ll take you as far away from society as your heart desires.