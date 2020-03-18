New Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder v used Audi R8 Spyder

Neither of these convertibles fall into the trap of being built for poseurs and hairdressers and instead offer all the benefits of drop-top motoring with few of the usual drop-top drawbacks.

So which to choose? The Porsche makes a convincing case.

As the convertible version of the much-lauded Cayman GT4, the Porsche Boxster Spyder offers sublime balance and a rifle bolt gearshift, though the central attraction is the all-new 4.0-litre flat six.

Faults are hard to find, though the long gearing, which goads you into breaking the speed limit to enjoy the engine’s upper reaches, does spoil the fun.

If anything, the Audi’s V10 is even more exciting.

It revs harder, is more exotic, is even more evocative to listen to, and crucially, it’s largely bulletproof.

Supercars have a rep for being expensive to maintain, though services aren’t eye-watering.

A yearly minor service is $770, while a major will cost between $1900-$3100.

At this money you’ll snag either a low-mileage first-gen car or an early second-gen model.

Check for body damage (repairing aluminium panels is exxy) and clutches and rear wishbones should also cop scrutiny.

Now un-steeple those fingers and choose. There are no losers here!