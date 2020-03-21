New vs used: 2020 Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid vs 2017 Volvo XC60 D5 Luxury

On the face of it, a 2017 Volvo XC60 D5 can’t hope to compete with the low running costs of a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Or can it?

Crunch all the numbers over a five-year ownership period and the results are illuminating.

The Volvo comes in at 10.7c per kilometre, the RAV4 at 11.1c per km, so there’s really not a lot in it.

The Swedish car’s pricier servicing, spares and insurance are offset by its low depreciation and excellent real world fuel economy.

Back in 2017, the XC60 D5 Luxury was predicted to hold onto 56 percent of its new value after three years.

Were that the case, you’d be able to buy one now for $39K, but it’s a measure of how well they’re regarded that residuals are that bit higher.

Volvo reduced servicing costs for the XC60 back in 2019 from $2915 for a three-year plan to a capped $1895 deal.

A 2017 XC60 would be coming out of warranty this year, so the market could see a glut.

That’s great news for buyers, especially if you buy one where the previous owner has paid for the 5-year extended warranty.

Demand for the Toyota? When it was new, it was off the scale with huge waiting lists.