New vs used: 2020 Mazda BT-50 v 2018 Ford Ranger Raptor

By Wheels Staff, 23 Dec 2020 Advice

You might be considering Mazda's new BT-50... but what if want something more hardcore?

There is a glut of new dual-cab utes coming to Australia soon and one of the most exciting is the all-new Mazda BT-50.

Sharing its mechanicals with the equally fresh Isuzu D-Max, the new Japanese dual-cab is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with 140kW and 450Nm.

DRIVEN Mazda's new BT-50

However, the real appeal of the BT-50 is its ‘Kodo’ design, which fuses a more upmarket look and feel with the bulletproof Isuzu mechanicals.

But what if you want something even more hardcore? While Mazda is yet to reveal pricing for its new dual-cab, used examples of Ford’s 2018 Ranger Raptor are currently popping up for roughly the same price as the outgoing BT-50 flagship, the Boss.

2018 Ford Ranger Raptor

Used Raptors still have roughly a year worth of warranty remaining, and Ford’s capped-price servicing means that models with reasonable mileage would make a compelling purchase.

MORE Learning how to drift a Ranger Raptor

You get a punchy 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, but most importantly, there’s beefed-up suspension that improves the Ranger’s on- and off-road characteristics.

For tough trucks, they don’t get much cooler.

