WhichCar
Advice
4x4australia

Three ways to black-out the badges on your 4WD

Want that nondescript look? Hiding your badge could help transform your vehicle

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
06e10c8f/vinyl wrap png
Gallery4

It’s common practice for owners to black-out their car badges, and there are a number of reasons people do so.

The majority of people who black-out their car’s badges do so purely for aesthetic reasons, as it can create a cleaner, sportier and – if desired – more aggressive style. You’ll also tend to notice disguised badges on vehicles with further modifications, as it often will correlate to a certain style of personalisation.

Reducing brand visibility is another reason for the practice, and it could as a result transform the vehicle with a unique appearance. This could, in theory, also reduce the risk of theft and vandalism.

It’s also a cost-effective way to temporarily individualise a vehicle, as it’s often performed using vinyl wraps, plastic covers and paint – and it’s quite an easy DIY job, but there are professionals who will do it for you if you want to be guaranteed a clean finish. A quick entry into Google, and you’ll find the closest vinyl and panel wrap specialists to you.

MOREAdvice: Duco protection for your 4x4

1: Vinyl wrap

A vinyl wrap is probably the easiest way to eliminate a badge, and you can even do it from home. As it’s an easily reversible method, it’s a popular tactic to rid one’s car of a badge … without actually removing it.

1c8b0cf1/vinyl wrap 2 png
4

2: Plasti Dip or spray paint

Spray coating with a Plasti Dip spray can is also effective as a semi-permanent option – just remember to tape around the badge so that you don’t end up with paint on the body of the vehicle. For a more permanent solution, you can instead use matte, satin or gloss automotive spray paint.

3a5d1704/gemini generated image lvd7z9lvd7z9lvd7 jpeg
4

3: Plastic cover

You’ll be able to find a plastic cover for most vehicle models, just with a quick search on the web. You’ll need to ensure it firmly sticks to the badge with superior adhesion, as it will be exposed to the elements – whether the plastic covers will fit, be durable and look great is the risk you’ll have to take.

33c80db0/plastic cover png
4

You can also remove the badge entirely and replace it with a blank badge. In fact, you can pretty much buy badges online with all sorts of logos and images. Removing a badge is a permanent change, and it can reduce your car’s resale value. It’s for this reason we’d always recommend temporary solutions.

MOREMore advice
Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.