Dex Fulton

News

2025 LDV D90 price and specs: the most affordable 7-seater?

The most affordable 7-seater in Australia? LDV D90 gets an update
News

GMSV releases Chevrolet Silverado factory accessories range

GMSV accessories released for flagship Silverado, allowing customers to personalise their utes with the mods to be fully covered under the factory warranty.
News

2025 Toyota Tundra Price & Specifications

Everything you need to know about the latest full-size workhorse to hit our shores
Gear

Camping fridge comparison: Chest vs upright vs drawer

Chest, upright or drawer fridge? How to make the right choice for your needs
Custom 4x4s

BT-50 built on a budget

Balling on a budget with a black BT-50
Custom 4x4s

Modified to the MAX: Custom D-MAX build!

A bit of trimming and a little lift… and 35s fit under this trick late-model D-MAX without any dramas
Custom 4x4s

BT-50 built to handle all conditions

From daily duties to remote touring, this grey BT is built to take it all
Gear

How to swap a BMW M57 engine into a 4x4

You wanna swap one of the best diesel engines ever built into your rig? Here’s everything you need to know…
Custom 4x4s

105 Series LandCruiser gets BMW M57 engine transplant

When it comes to first 4x4s, few are as nice as this BMW-powered LandCruiser
Custom 4x4s

One-off Jeep J20 with an LS3, 37s and linked suspension

Why? Because life is too short to drive a Camry
Custom 4x4s

Unassuming 80 Series LandCruiser is anything but ordinary

It may look like a fairly standard 80 Series, but dive a little deeper and you’ll find a monster below the surface
Explore NSW

Touring the famous Bridle Track in NSW

From beginner to expert, there’s something for everyone on the Bridle Track
Custom 4x4s

Single-cab HiLux tourer is close to flawless

Unlike a lot of builds, Dylan has taken his time on his HiLux and the result is close to perfect
Custom 4x4s

Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series chopped and transformed into mind-blowing ute

Who said you can’t make a good thing much, much better?
Custom 4x4s

Stunning 79 Series LandCruiser makes no compromises

The longer you look at this LC79, the better it gets
Custom 4x4s

Next-gen Ranger built to the nines

Getting the job done on-site and off-grid, this next-gen Ranger just flat-out works
Custom 4x4s

Mega Jimny built for long-distance touring

Reckon you can’t do longer trips in a Suzuki Jimny? Guess again
Custom 4x4s

GU Patrol taken to the next level

Go ahead and tell us this is not the most highly modified Nissan Patrol in the country
Custom 4x4s

The tidiest custom D-MAX in Australia

This D-MAX sets the bar for builds you could eat off
Electronics & Gadgets

Guide to 12-volt systems for your 4x4

A guide to 12-volt jargon, the latest components and new delivery systems, with advice on what best suits your touring needs
Gear

Advice: Duco protection for your 4x4

To maintain a pristine look, there are a range of products available to help protect exterior paint and the tub's interior from the unforgiving elements