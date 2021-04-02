Glenn Butler

- Reviews
2021 Jaguar F-Pace review: Australian first drive
Does a new engine, sharper looks, more technology and more practicality give the Jaguar F-Pace a much-needed boost in the competitive premium SUV market?
- News
2021 Jaguar F-Pace on sale in Australia
Prices are up in the refreshed F-Pace range, but the iconic British brand has thrown in more than a few big updates with this facelift
- News
Jaguar Land Rover to bring in five-year warranty from April 1
Jaguar Land Rover matches Mercedes-Benz with best-in-class warranty on new cars; Audi and BMW sticking with three-year offer
- Performance COTY
Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 finishes 5th at PCOTY 2021
Dynamic brilliance hampered by long-legged ’box
- Performance COTY
Audi's RS6 wonder wagon finishes 9th at MOTOR's 2021 PCOTY
Uber wagon shines in the real world, not on track
- Reviews
2021 Mazda BT-50 GT dual cab 4x4 long term review
Does Mazda's new BT-50 dual-cab 4x4 have what it takes to keep up with a growing family in the middle of home renovations?
- Reviews
2020 Nissan Qashqai long-term review
We spend some quality time with Nissan's punchy small SUV
- Reviews
2020 Lexus RX 450h long-term review
We step our way through the Lexus RX range over a number of months
- Reviews
Lexus RX 350 long-term review
Welcome to the family, Lexus RX
- Features
Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series unleashed on the Isle of Man TT
No speed limits, the most dangerous roads in motorsport, and AMG's bonkers C63 Black Series. This is about to get wild.
- Reviews
2020 Lexus RX 300 long-term review
Welcome to the family, Lexus RX
- Advice
Autonomous Cars: the different levels of autonomy explained
Where are we really on the road to autonomy? And with all these self-titled ‘self-driving’ systems around, what counts as a truly autonomous car?