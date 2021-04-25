James Robinson

- News
The Rimac C_Two 'the fastest-accelerating production car in the world'
All-electric hypercar pumps out insane 8.94-second quarter-mile time, blitzes Porsche Taycan Turbo S in drag
- News
Lotus Type 131 to be previewed today with AMG and Toyota power - report
First new sportscar from Lotus in almost a decade will be premiered at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed
- News
Alfa Romeo scraps Giorgio platform for new EV architecture
The platform has been used since 2015 and cost around five billion euro to create
- News
New Hyundai Tucson on sale in Australia
Mid-size SUV scores more tech, safety and bigger price tags
- News
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, GLA for airbag issue
Faults with rear seat belt bracket and airbag identified
- News
Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition unveiled
Commemorative models salute F1 legend Juan Manuel Fangio
- News
Lightyear One solar-powered EV claims 725km driving range
Dutch auto brand soaks up Vitamin D for a cleaner EV
- News
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled due to COVID-19
First time the biennial show won’t be held in its 67-year history
- News
Mercedes-Benz EQT concept teased
All-electric people mover adds to German automaker’s growing EV catalogue
- News
2020 Toyota HiLux recalled over wiring and roller cover faults
Multiple issues force 683 examples of the work ute to be recalled
- News
Mercedes-Benz recalls 2020 C-Class, EQC and GLC
719 vehicles affected by the issue
- News
BMW iX3 open for reservations
BMW's first fully electric SUV, the iX3, now open for pre-order