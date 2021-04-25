James Robinson

James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.

Professionally, James has been been writing about anything and everything on four wheels since 2016, both in print and on digital platforms.

When he's not obsessing about the latest in breaking automotive news, he can be found trawling the classifieds for his next inspired but ultimately flawed purchase (Maserati 3200GT, anyone?).