Subscribe

Tom Fraser

Contributor

Tom holds a deep respect for all things automotive no matter the model, priding himself on noticing the subtle things that make each car tick. Not a day goes by that he doesn’t learn something new in an ever-changing industry, which is then imparted to our loyal reader base. He’s one of the lucky few who can say he loves his job, and is a die-hard BMW fan – just ask him.

Tom Fraser Gif
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.