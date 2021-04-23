Tom Fraser

- News
BMW iX3 open for reservations
BMW's first fully electric SUV, the iX3, now open for pre-order
- News
2021 Toyota Camry pricing and specs
Facelifted Toyota Camry range features four hybrid variants and one petrol, available from April 2021
- News
Caterham acquired by Japanese importer VT Holdings
British sports car manufacturer Caterham bought-out by Japanese importer of its products
- Reviews
2021 Toyota GR Yaris review
Toyota’s road-going homologation hero gets a run around as part of our long-term Yaris test, is it really as good as everybody says?
- News
2021 Renault Captur pricing and features
Renault has priced-up the second-generation Captur small SUV which will be in dealerships by March
- News
Australian Automotive industry releases first-ever CO2 emissions results
The Australian automotive industry has banded together to commit to new CO2 emissions targets – so how did we do after the first reporting period?
- News
2021 MG Extender ute unveiled in Thailand in right-hand drive
Could this new MG Extender ute be new-starter for Australia in the future?
- News
2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is Australia-bound
Aston Martin has created a road-going version of its Vantage F1 safety car, and it’s headed Down Under
- News
SAIC Maxus V90 Villa Edition is the coolest motorhome we’ve ever seen
A tea room, an elevator and an outdoor deck area – what more could you want from a motorhome?
- News
BMW won't quit development of combustion engines anytime soon
BMW’s announcement not to ditch the combustion engine comes just days after Audi CEO says his brand will
- News
LDV G10 vans recall prompted by faulty braking system
A number of LDV G10 vans have been recalled due to a faulty brake system that may not work altogether
- News
Mini to go all-electric from 2025, all models electric by early 2030s
Mini the latest brand to shun the internal combustion engine in favour of electric power