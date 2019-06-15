There’s no shortage of discounts being applied this end of financial year as dealerships try to claw back some business from a disastrous 2019 and then the double-blow COVID-19 sales period.

Across the entire market there are savings to be had, whether you’re shopping in the light segment for a Mitsubishi Mirage hatch or the premium large space for an Audi A8 limousine.

WhichCar has already compiled a long list of what kind of discounts you can expect from each manufacturer, but what’s the smartest buy in each segment now that these discounts are applied?

The following list takes into account models across an entire range, rather than a singular deal, and an individual model's virtues and unique advantages.

Small SUV

In an effort to stay relevant in the face of newcomers to the small SUV segment, Mazda has discounted the CX-3 starting from the Neo Sport $23,990 driveaway and the Maxx Sport is now $26,490 driveway. The CX-3 scored remarkably well in our small SUV Megatest considering its age, so now might be the right time to pick up a bargain.

From a premium perspective, the BMW X1 now starts at $49,900 driveaway and packs extra tech into its newly-facelifted body too.

Medium SUV

Even more hotly contested is the medium SUV battleground which the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Escape find themselves. The former now adopts a sharp $28,990 driveaway price and equips smart features as standard. The latter starts at about the same price, uses a more engaging engine and is also set to be discontinued soon – spelling even further discounts if you’re lucky.

Large SUV

Hyundai has only just announced a Santa Fe facelift, so we’d expect its driveaway deals starting from $44,930 to be even more pliable as dealerships try to offload old stock. Complete with a stylish interior and a good level of safety equipment, the Santa Fe is a great option for families with up to seven people.

On the other hand, Toyota is also keen to do deals on its Kluger this EOFY. It starts slightly cheaper ($41,990 driveaway) than the Santa Fe, yet is significantly older and may not feature as many niceties. That said, it’s still a great tourer and managed to fit a ridiculous amount of luggage when we took it to Bathurst earlier this year.

Sliding up the spectrum towards premium we find good deals on the BMW X5, which is $119,900 driveaway for an xDrive30d M Sport instead of roughly $130,000 after on-road costs. The X5 is often one of the strongest sellers in its segment, closely followed by the Lexus RX which is also discounted for now.

Utility

This is where the opportunity really starts. We can break down light commercial utility in a number of ways, but the reality is that all ute makers will be keen to trade on the fact that the instant asset write-off scheme has been extended late into the year.

Ute buyers tend to be a tribal bunch, but you can take solace in segment-wide deals, meaning you can pick your favourite and the chances are that it’ll come with a reduced price at EOFY time.

However, if you’re after a recommendation, the Triton is a refined ute that’s big on safety, and is now discounted across its range. There's lots to like in many model lines but the Mitsubishi is our pick.

Micro/Light

Kia’s Picanto and the Mazda 2 are both selling at a discounted rate, but in our eyes, the Suzuki Swift is a great option starting at $17,690 driveaway for the manual that's a hoot to drive.

Small hatch

The Hyundai i30 is consistently rated favourably against its competitors across the WhichCar.com.au website, and it’s now $23,470 driveaway to grab your own example of an auto. Comfort, performance and features galore.

If you’re after something more fancy, BMW is selling its 1 Series from $49,900 driveaway and Audi lists examples of its discounted A3 on its online sales portal.

Medium sedan

The Mazda 6 is selling remarkably well in its segment this year, and Mazda is trying to continue the trend with further discounting leading up to the EOFY. The Mazda 6 now comes with free on-road costs meaning you could be in a 6 Sport for $33,990 driveaway.

BMW is another strong-seller in the segment, and is aiming to keep its stronghold on the market. The 320i is $69,900 driveaway.

People mover

As far as we can see, it seems like Honda is the only car maker willing to do discounts on a people mover. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the Odyssey offers a huge amount of space and great features. It now starts at $43,435 driveaway.

Sports car

Much like the ute segment, no buyer in the sports segment is going to make purchase decision based purely on price – brand appeal, aesthetics, handling and performance are often more important to buyers in this arena.

That said, Renault is discounting its Megane RS which is now selling for a discounted $45,990 driveaway for a manual Sport chassis or $48,990 driveaway for a manual Cup chassis.

Which, like many of the models listed about, might just be enough to twist your arm. Happy EOFY bargain hunting.