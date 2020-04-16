Hybrid cars are partially electrified vehicles that still use a diesel or petrol engine; whether it's to drive the wheels or just charge the battery. The advantage of a hybrid over a full electric vehicle (EV) is they can fall back on the engine power if the electricity supply is dwindling.

That makes hybrids a stepping stone to full EVs, and also means they're cleaner than standard internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, but with more range and peace of mind than a standard EV. Simply put, they're a bridge between the fossil-fuel age and the new era of electrification.

Buy one if you want to reduce your CO2 emissions, save fuel and possible avoid the Luxury Car Tax.

In this article, we explain the major types of hybrid car on sale in 2020 and explain what types of hybrid car you can actually purchase right now. What's the difference between a hybrid (HEV), mild hybrid and a PHEV? Keep reading to find out.

How do hybrids work?

Hybrid cars have been around for two decades in series production: Japanese manufacturers have led the charge, with the Honda Insight and Toyota Prius were both launched within months of each other in the late 1990s.

Hybrid cars in their various forms – which we'll talk about later – combine the power from a conventional combustion engine along with an electric motor to propel the car and the result is either more efficient, more powerful or both.