WhichCar magazine issue one: Australia's best SUVs

In issue one of WhichCar magazine, we're looking closely at the hottest selling cars in the Australian market today, the SUV.

The WhichCar team rates and reviews 51 SUVs from across all price points and brands. From the humble Mazda CX-3 right through to the Audi Q7, we pull apart the most popular cars on sale in Australia today.

As well, the magazine is chock-full of advice and tips to make buying and owning a car easier. From financing and insurance to what to do in a crash, our team of experts has all the answers!

As well, we're using the power of the internet on the printed page this issue, with QR codes throughout the mag leading you right to our most current review, video and news on the car you're after.

Featured cars

SMALL SUVs

Mazda CX-3

Toyota C-HR

Subaru XV

Hyundai Kona

Kia Seltos

Nissan Qashqai

Mitsubishi ASX

Honda HR-V

Mazda CX-30

MG ZS

MEDIUM SUVs

Toyota RAV4

Mazda CX-5

Nissan X-Trail

Hyundai Tucson

Mitsubishi Outlander

Subaru Forester

Honda CR-V

Kia Sportage

Volkswagen Tiguan

Jeep Cherokee

LARGE SUVs

Toyota Prado

Toyota Kluger

Isuzu Ute MU-X

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mazda CX-9

Ford Everest

Hyundai Santa Fe

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Kia Sorento

Skoda Kodiaq

PRESTIGE SMALL SUVs

Audi Q3

BMW X1

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Volvo XC40

Lexus UX

Audi Q2

MINI Countryman

Jaguar E-Pace

PRESTIGE MEDIUM SUVs

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

BMW X3

Lexus NX

Audi Q5

Porsche Macan

Volvo XC60

Range Rover Evoque

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

PRESTIGE LARGE SUVs

Toyota Landcruiser Wagon

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

BMW X5

Nissan Patrol

Range Rover Sport

Lexus RX

Audi Q7

Volvo XC90