WhichCar magazine issue one: Australia's best SUVs

By Tim Robson, 08 Aug 2020 Car Advice

WhichCar magazine's Best SUVs issue, with 51 of Australia's favourite high-riding wagons reviewed and rated!

In issue one of WhichCar magazine, we're looking closely at the hottest selling cars in the Australian market today, the SUV.

The WhichCar team rates and reviews 51 SUVs from across all price points and brands. From the humble Mazda CX-3 right through to the Audi Q7, we pull apart the most popular cars on sale in Australia today.

The price of every car on sale in Australia today

As well, the magazine is chock-full of advice and tips to make buying and owning a car easier. From financing and insurance to what to do in a crash, our team of experts has all the answers!

As well, we're using the power of the internet on the printed page this issue, with QR codes throughout the mag leading you right to our most current review, video and news on the car you're after.

Featured cars

SMALL SUVs

Mazda CX-3

Toyota C-HR

Subaru XV

Hyundai Kona

Kia Seltos

Nissan Qashqai

Mitsubishi ASX

Honda HR-V

Mazda CX-30

MG ZS

 

Australia's best new car buys, updated weekly

 

MEDIUM SUVs

Toyota RAV4

Mazda CX-5

Nissan X-Trail

Hyundai Tucson

2020 Active

Mitsubishi Outlander

Subaru Forester

Honda CR-V

Kia Sportage

Volkswagen Tiguan

Jeep Cherokee

 

LARGE SUVs

Toyota Prado

Toyota Kluger

Isuzu Ute MU-X

2017 Isuzu MU-X

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mazda CX-9

Ford Everest

Hyundai Santa Fe

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Kia Sorento

Skoda Kodiaq

 

PRESTIGE SMALL SUVs

Audi Q3

BMW X1

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Volvo XC40

Volvo dumps diesel from XC40 range, adds new T4 variants

Lexus UX

Audi Q2 

MINI Countryman

Jaguar E-Pace

 

PRESTIGE MEDIUM SUVs

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

BMW X3

Lexus NX

Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5 Quick Review

Porsche Macan

Volvo XC60

Range Rover Evoque

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

 

PRESTIGE LARGE SUVs

Toyota Landcruiser Wagon

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

BMW X5

Nissan Patrol

Range Rover Sport

Lexus RX

Audi Q7

Volvo XC90 

