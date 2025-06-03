Aston Martin and the Lego Group have unveiled their latest collaboration: the Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie. Now on sale priced at $99.99 AUD, the set promises to deliver “an exciting and unique building experience for automotive enthusiasts”, according to Aston Martin.

Plus, the Valkyrie is also now available in the video game ‘Asphalt Legends Unite’, made by Gameloft and available on the App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and 5. In the game, players will be able to drive both the production Valkyrie and the Lego version as well.

The 700-piece Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie “boasts an aerodynamic design and the iconic ‘Podium Green’ livery that sports car fans will love.”

“With functional gullwing doors, steering controlled by a top-mounted lever, and a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons and a working differential, this is more than just a model – it’s a celebration of Aston Martin’s impressive feat of aerodynamics and engineering.”

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin said: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie represents a triumph of engineering, design, and aerodynamic innovation – a true icon born from Aston Martin’s mastery in performance and beauty. Our collaboration with Lego Technic celebrates the impossible engineering and visionary thinking that brought Valkyrie to life.”

“By integrating it into the Gameloft Asphalt Legends Unite gaming platform, we’re not only immortalising its legacy, but also introducing this otherworldly machine to a new audience in a creative way.”

The real Valkyrie is a $4 million+ hypercar that uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that’s supplemented by a hybrid system to make a massive 754kW of power – at a stratospheric 10,500rpm, no less. None were reportedly officially sold in Australia, though at least one is believed to be privately imported.

The Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is now available from the Lego website, and at participating Lego retailers.

MG Motor Australia has announced updated nationwide pricing for its award-winning MG4 EV, with changes set to take effect from July 1, 2025. The new driveaway price for the MY25 MG4 Excite 51 variant will be $37,990 – a $1000 increase from the current promotional rate.

However, customers eager to adopt electric power can still secure the existing price of $36,990 driveaway until June 30, offering a final window for cost savings. Despite the upcoming price increase, MG says that the MG4 remains one of the country’s most competitively priced electric vehicles, now retailing for $2000 less than its price point last year.

With rear-wheel drive, an ideal 50:50 weight distribution, and a five-star ANCAP safety rating, the MG4 EV continues to deliver strong value in the Australian EV segment. Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia, emphasized the model’s appeal: “We set out to raise the bar for electric vehicles, and it’s clear to see we’ve done just that.”

Ciao also noted that the price increase from July marks the end of one of MG’s most generous discounts. “After 1 July, pricing will increase, and this level of discount won’t return. We’re proud to have helped thousands of Australians make the switch to EV with the MG4.”

In parallel with the MG4’s pricing update, MG Motor has also seen significant safety improvements in its MG5 sedan. Following enhancements to vehicles built from November 2024, the MG 5 has earned a three-star safety rating from ANCAP, a substantial upgrade from its initial zero-star assessment.

The initial rating highlighted critical safety feature omissions such as the lack of seatbelt pre-tensioners, load-limiters, and driver-assist technologies. However, the updated MG 5 now includes pre-tensioners for both front and rear outboard seats, lane support systems, enhanced autonomous emergency braking (AEB), and seatbelt reminders across all seating positions.

Fresh ANCAP tests – including frontal offset, full-width crash simulations, and on-track collision avoidance assessments – confirmed notable gains across all safety categories. Adult occupant protection rose to 62 per cent (from 37 per cent), child occupant protection improved to 68 per cent (from 58 per cent), vulnerable road user protection increased to 65 per cent (from 42 per cent), and safety assist scores surged to 59 per cent (from 13 per cent).

These improvements mark a significant step forward for MG, with the updated MG 5 models – available in Australia from June 2025 – now offering a much stronger safety profile for value-conscious buyers.

Things we like Finessed hybrid drive calibration

Real-world economy seems to stack up

Has undergone local tuning

Great warranty Not so much Urban ride is firmer than it needs to be

Needs EV Hold and EV Charge settings

Road noise isolation could be better

No DC charging capability

9

Let’s clear up that name first. In MG-talk, ‘Super Hybrid’ is a plug-in hybrid that’s been specially tuned for the Australian market. In this instance, it’s stuck to the back of a MG HS, and will be sold alongside the non-plug-in HS Hybrid+ when it arrives in September.

The key takeaway? Rather than rinse its battery and then have you chugging along on internal combustion like most plug-in hybrids, this Super Hybrid system is a little smarter, by turns blending its power and harnessing energy to make the battery last a decent stretch. That’s a good thing because if there’s one thing that deters people from charging PHEVs, it’s the feeling that a whole night’s charging has been done for in 30 minutes or so.

Because this is a pre-production car, MG was understandably coy on exact trims and specs, but pricing has been announced. The Excite model wears a $52,990 driveaway price, with the flagship Essence pitched at $55,990. Given the avalanche of new models that MG has unleashed in recent months, it’s fair to say that their product managers are earning their corn.

MG HS Super Hybrid Excite

The underlying attractions of the basic MG HS are fairly well documented, so rather than re-hash the basics on this spacious medium-range SUV, we’ll primarily concentrate on the new plug-in hybrid tech here. It’s been calibrated in this way in order to work better in a country where covering big distances is the norm rather than the exception. Charge the battery and fill the 55-litre tank and the HS Super Hybrid features a range in excess of 1000km.

Unlike previous HS hybrid models, the Super Hybrid has a 61kW generator and a 135kW traction motor pairing rather than merely reversing the flow of the main motor. This means that its ability to regenerate charge is a good deal more sophisticated. It shares its 24.7kWh LFP battery with UK spec cars, Chinese models getting a smaller battery to mirror their little and often urban charging habits. This Australian-spec car’s software encourages it to lean onto its internal combustion engine a little more.

In effect, the MG Super Hybrid offers up to a claimed 120km of range in pure EV mode, but unless switched into that mode, it’ll try to eke the battery out for as long as possible. The 1.5-litre turbo engine is good for 105kW and 230Nm on its own and that’s boosted by the single permanent magnet asynchronous motor up to a system output of 220kW/350Nm.

In practice, the engine is all but imperceptible. So impressive is the firewall soundproofing and so molten smooth is the handover between the electric motor and the engine that it’s hard to detect. Granted, our drive was in the torrential rain that has hit New South Wales in recent months, so a full judgment may have to be reserved for when that auditory distraction is removed, but the HS Super Hybrid offers a cultured and very well calibrated ICE-to-electric baton pass. That’s helped by the two-speed transmission which, when coupled with some clever software, replicates a nine-speed transmission.

It’s reasonably brisk too, getting to 100km/h in 6.8 seconds. Drive modes run through Comfort, Normal and Sport, with these settings replicated for the steering. There’s a binary Low and High setting for energy recovery, and power source is switchable between hybrid and EV. As it sits on a passive damper, changing the drive mode into Sport doesn’t affect the ride quality.

The fuel figures seemed to be stand up too. Because plug-in hybrids tend to bamboozle mandated fuel economy tests, the quoted fuel figure is a patently ridiculous 0.42L/100km. Real world? I got into a fully charged car in Sydney showing 134km of electric range and drove it in hybrid mode on highways to Camden in the city’s far south-west. After 93km of driving, it still showed 87km of electric range remaining with a fuel consumption figure of 3.0L/100km. On a more demanding 110km return leg, the car depleted its drive battery and returned 2.1L/100km. In other words, around 2.5L/100km for the entire round trip. Charge the battery overnight at 6.6kW AC and it’ll be at 100 per cent in little over four hours. On an off-peak plan, that’ll cost a couple of dollars.

It’s not perfect. There’s still some drumming from the 225/55 R19 Bridgestone Alenza tyres that permeates the cabin on open-pore surfaces. There’s no EV Hold or dedicated EV Charge functionality that offer flexibility about when and where you use electric power. The internal combustion engine is programmed to switch on at 80km/h, and also when the battery state of charge reduces to 30 per cent, which seems a bit prescriptive, but there are solid engineering reasons behind it. With an engine this quiet, it’s no great hardship either.

The old days of MG hybrids suddenly holding high revs for no apparent reason are firmly in the rear-view with this particular powertrain. It very rarely breaks a sweat and exceeds 2000rpm. One rather strange quirk of the Super Hybrid is that because of the way it regenerates power, the battery level can read zero per cent and the rev counter is also flatlined at zero but you’ll be happily proceeding for kilometres as if the Chinese have cracked perpetual motion. The less exciting reality is that it always holds some juice in reserve.

The ADAS functionality is well-judged too, with perfect traffic sign recognition on our drive route and a driver attention monitor that sounded once when I was probably futzing with the touch screen for a little longer than I should have been. We’re assured that there will be a custom button where you can set your preferred ADAS profile which you can switch to with one button press upon start-up. We approve.

MG HS Super Hybrid Essence

It’s still a work in progress but the signs are extremely promising. A sizeable, well finished medium-range SUV with long legs and tiny running costs is a formula that ought to do very well here in Australia. Back it up with a 10-year warranty, capped-price servicing and a 10-year/250,000km battery warranty and it’s easy to see how the MG HS Super Hybrid could find favour, especially if – as is predicted – the next gen Toyota RAV4 Hybrid takes a step upwards in price.

Make no mistake, this looks to be a very impressive piece of engineering. We knew there would come a time when Chinese cars required little to nothing in the way of excuses. We’re looking at it now.

MG HS Super Hybrid Essence interior

Specifications

Model reviewed MG HS Super Hybrid Excite Price as tested $52,990 Drivetrain 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid Peak power/torque 220kW/350Nm Battery/peak charging speed 24.7kWh lithium iron phosphate/6.6kW AC Transmission Two-speed automatic (nine-speed in software) 0-100km/h 6.8 seconds Claimed EV range 125km Fuel consumption 0.4L/100km (claimed) 2.5L/100km (tested)

Bentley has unveiled its most formidable SUV to date – the new Bentayga Speed.

Combining elite performance with dynamic agility, it eclipses its predecessors, including the W12-engined version, by introducing Bentley’s most powerful and engaging chassis yet. For the first time in a Bentayga, the chassis enables controlled, on-throttle slip, elevating the driving experience.

At the heart of the new Bentayga Speed is a refined 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, delivering an impressive 478 kW and 850 Nm of torque. This powerhouse accelerates the luxury SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, topping out at 310 km/h.

Enhanced SPORT mode and ESC Dynamic programming allow drivers to toggle between refined road control and corner-sliding capability befitting the vehicle’s aspiration as a performance SUV.

7

The V8 engine comes standard with a sports exhaust system, producing a throaty growl that matches the vehicle’s performance persona. For an even more visceral experience, the optional titanium Akrapovič exhaust amplifies the soundtrack, complemented by quad tailpipes for a bold rear aesthetic.

The Bentayga Speed’s dynamic nature is complemented by an array of performance-oriented features. SPORT mode benefits from 15 per cent stiffer suspension damping, sharper steering, and brake torque vectoring for agile turn-in and confident corner exit. Optional carbon ceramic brakes unlock ESC Dynamic mode, allowing drift angles and increased power delivery through corners. All-wheel steering enhances agility at low speeds and stability at higher ones, shrinking the turning circle while boosting confidence and control.

Design-wise, the Speed continues the performance theme via dark-tinted chrome, exclusive badging, and 22″ or optional 23″ alloy wheels in distinctive finishes emphasize its assertive stance. A striking black roof option – satin or gloss – adds to the powerful aesthetic.

Inside, a unique driver display, dark-tinted interior accents, embroidered emblems, and a Precision Diamond quilt pattern display the SUV’s luxurious yet sporty appeal. The new colour split design, using darker secondary hides, adds depth and contrast.

With its bespoke tuning and formidable V8, Bentley says its latest creation expands the capabilities of a luxury SUV – without sacrificing its reputation for comfort and refinement. No word as yet on an Australian debut.

Classic car lovers, start your engines – an extraordinary automotive event is about to hit Brisbane. On the evening of June 12, Manheim Australia, in partnership with Tough Automotive, will host a Prestige & Classic Vehicle Auction that will present some absolute rare gems for collectors and enthusiasts.

Held at Tough Automotive’s Eagle Farm headquarters, this one-of-a-kind auction will bring together more than 30 rare and high-end vehicles, showcasing the very best of classic and exotic motoring history.

From the refined elegance of a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster to the raw thrill of a Lamborghini Murcielago LP460 Roadster, the line-up will appeal to aficionados with a taste for excellence.

10

In a move that reflects a new direction for the auction house, Manheim is taking its proven remarketing platform offsite. While traditionally hosting events at its own facilities, the auction house in this instance will deliver a simulcast auction – combining in-person bidding with real-time online participation. This hybrid approach ensures that enthusiasts across Australia and beyond can join the action, whether at Eagle Farm or from the comfort of home.

“Bringing our auction technology and expertise to specialty events like this creates a new level of excitement and accessibility,” said Wayne Oats, Head of Dealer at Manheim Australia. “It’s about helping vendors reach a wider audience while giving buyers a premium and seamless experience.”

Dan Torr, owner of Tough Automotive, echoed the enthusiasm: “Working with Manheim means we can connect with collectors across the country and around the world. It’s more than a sale – it’s a celebration of automotive craftsmanship.”

The roster of vehicles going under the hammer reads like a collector’s dream:

Six Ferraris, including a 348 TB, 360 Modena, and the legendary 275 GTS

Two McLarens, featuring the ferocious 750S Coupe

Two Porsches, including a 356 B Coupe and a 996-Series 911 GT3

Rare classics like a TVR Tuscan S Targa, a Range Rover CSK 2-Door, and Australian icons such as a 1970 Holden HT Monaro and a 1978 Ford Falcon XC Coupe

The full catalogue is now live, with more surprises likely to join in the lead-up.

What happens when two mad AFL supporters get to name a car company? Premcar.

The automotive design, engineering and production company in Melbourne rose from the ashes of Ford Performance Vehicles and has since earned an international reputation for the quality of its work.

But the name? That’s a very different story, as company CEO Bernie Quinn explains.

“Most people will think it stands for ‘Premium Cars’,” he tells Wheels. “But, you know what, when we did the management buy-out of FPV joint venture partner Prodrive Australia, we had to have a ‘place-holder’ name for all the paperwork. I’m a mad Hawthorn supporter in the AFL and my old boss was mad about Carlton, so he called it ‘Premiers Carlton’. So, Premcar.

“It was him taking the piss out of me. But it’s not a bad name so we never changed it. “Besides, Hawthorn has been much more successful than Carlton. We’ve had three premierships since the Premcar deal,” he laughs.

And the success of Premcar?

6

Right now it’s best known for the Warrior versions of the Patrol and Navara it developed for Nissan Australia and produces at its factory in Melbourne. But it has done plenty of other work, from a thundering 1966 Ford Bronco ‘restomod’ desert sled to its widespread use of a ‘multi-body dynamics simulation’ software package for the development of – wait for it – caravans and a bunch of Chinese EVs. And that’s just the stuff we know about.

It’s a distant trip from the days when FPV was all about homegrown go-faster Falcons. In 2025, everything at Premcar is about technology, diversity and a ‘just say yes’ attitude to new projects. And it’s growing fast.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that you have to maintain a diversity of customers and skills,” Quinn says. “Strategically, what that means (is that) if we just do one type of job, we won’t learn anything new. We maintain project work and engagement, not just in automotive but also in aerospace and defence. And in marine. I have to keep a big office of engineers busy. If we don’t work on autonomous vehicles, or electric vehicles, we don’t learn anything we can offer to a company like Nissan.”

It’s been the same for much of Quinn’s life and career. And it’s reflected in his personal garage.

“I think it’s seven cars. No, it’s actually six. I’ve got a little Ag bike, too. They all have massive emotional attachments. I’ve got a 996 Porsche 911 which I love, but is it the favourite? It depends on the day. I have an XY Fairmont, white with burgundy. It was my mum’s car. I’ve restored it – it’s pretty much perfect.”

And then there is his Studebaker.

“My first car was an XY Falcon, because I was Ford crazy. I have my second car, which is a Studebaker Hawk. I picked up my wife in that car. She thought I was a doofus and then I turned up in the car and she started to take me seriously. How could I get rid of that? It’s a 1963. It’s Australian built. They built them in Tottenham in Melbourne somewhere. But I’m not driving it at the moment. It’s at a mate’s property. It will be a restomod at some time. It has a lot of sentimental value.”

So Quinn was a car guy from the get-go, but he’s done a lot of work to get to the top seat at Premcar.

“I was a battler, a late bloomer,” he remembers. “When I finished the Higher School Certificate I didn’t get enough marks to get into university so I went to work at the Gas and Fuel Corporation (a Victorian government authority) and did maths at night school. I went the hard road.

“I was not even lazy. I just didn’t know what the hell I was doing. I’m the youngest of eight kids so

I had three or four mothers, not just one. To be brutally honest, I didn’t know how to take care of myself. I had this loving and caring upbringing, but I could hardly tie my shoelaces. I had to be shocked into action.”

We’ll get to that in a minute, but for now there are some basics.

Quinn is 53 and lives in the fairly unfashionable suburb of Thornbury in Melbourne. He has just celebrated 21 years of marriage to Kieran and they have three children, Jamie, Cecilia and Genevieve. He has a degree in engineering as well as an MBA, both from Victoria University.

Premcar has around 120 employees, with two facilities at Epping in the north of Melbourne – one responsible for engineering and things like fast prototyping work, the other housing the manufacturing lines for the Warrior models. So, back to the Quinn story.

“I got my girlfriend at the time pregnant when I was 21. Jamie is 33 now,” he says. “All of a sudden, I had a little baby to deal with, and I still hadn’t finished uni. That was the shock that got me starting to take some responsibility.

“One thing I was certain about was I wanted to work with cars. I got the job at Gas and Fuel because I knew I had to branch into mechanical engineering. I hated it (the job). But it was good, because it would have been easy for me – not being fully in control of my life – to have stayed if it gave me any satisfaction.”

He quickly moved on to his first automotive job, at Toyota Australia, which was a combination of education and frustration.

“If I wasn’t so passionate about cars I don’t think I could drive myself to the outcomes that we get to, and drive the team to get to the outcomes.”

“I was a production engineer, based in Bertie Street in South Melbourne, near where Brock had the Holden Dealer Team. I was a little bit of a fish-out-of-water there. It was a very conservative workplace. I was gutted a bit, because this was my dream.”

He was working as an engineer, but not the way he wanted.

“One of the first jobs that came across my desk was modifying the factory to do the Camry Sportivo. I was thinking the car would be a Falcon XR6 competitor, but the sum total of my area was four new suspension bushes on the subframe. And it was like an 18-month project.”

As a side hustle he was the singer in a band.

“I borrowed a Tarago from the press fleet and that was our tour bus for one weekend. It was good fun, but…”

It was time to move, and he went to Dana – an American drivetrain company – doing front and rear suspension work for the Ford Territory. There was also some Falcon suspension work. Then came a life-changing meeting with legendary Ford engineer, and global suspension guru, the late Richard Parry-Jones. Just as Peter Hanenberger had put Radial Tuned Suspension into a new generation of Holdens, Parry-Jones made cars like the Ford Focus into world beaters with brilliant driving dynamics.

“I learned how important it is to get back to fundamentals to make the platform deliver a brilliant ride-steering-handling package. If it’s hung off a bit of plasticine it makes zero difference. There was elimination of friction in systems – things like ball joints and bushes and steering racks. So you get the purity of inputs into the car. Then if there are noises you tune them out, you don’t mask it. It was a really good learning experience for me.”

Then Quinn – who still recalls the inspiration he got from reading the Mel Nicolls’ story about driving down the Hume Highway in Wheels – spotted a potential dream job as a driveline engineer at Ford Performance Vehicles and joined a team under the leadership of David Flint. He was tough and uncompromising and led the creation of 42 high-performance models before retiring at the start

of 2006.

“I got along really well with him (Flint),” Quinn recalls. “Not everyone did. My dad was a similarly large, potentially abrasive, character. In the first meeting he asked ‘Who are you?’ Then he said ‘Our drivelines are shit – fix it’.”

Things were already moving fast, as he had been promoted to a manager’s job before he even sat down at his desk in Glenbarry Road, where Tickford Racing is now located, for the first time.

“My first job was to put the six-speed manual gearbox into the XR6 Turbo, XR8 and GT, and F6. NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) was a nightmare. We had torsional vibration and gear rattle. Even more fundamentally, the thing didn’t fit in the transmission tunnel. So we tipped the powertrain over, changed the driveline angle, so it would sit lower.”

He moved to every department at FPV, from powertrain to chassis, and was eventually promoted to Chief Engineer in 2010 with a head count of around 80 people.

“Then, in 2012, Ford Australia were manufacturing Falcons at a fraction of the volume they previously were. And they basically took over the building of GTs and F6. It didn’t make any sense for them to out-source and so the joint venture with Prodrive (a UK motorsport and engineering company owned by David Richards) collapsed,” said Quinn.

“My colleague Jim Jovanovski and I got offered the business as a management buy-out, so we did that and took it over. “At that stage, with far fewer employees, it had a $2-3 million turnover, concentrating on engineering services. It’s a similar size now to what it was in FPV’s heyday. I’m very proud of that. It’s never easy.”

They kept the Prodrive name for a couple of years, to ensure they did not “spook the horses” and did a lot of work for Chinese customers. Quinn will not get into financial details, but admits the current turnover is somewhere north of $40 million a year. He is happier talking about the work at Premcar over the years.

“You have to go back to the customer and their user expectation. A Nissan customer will be different to a Ford customer or a Tesla customer. We don’t have a separate research department, but we spend a shitload of money on research and development. And we try to spend it on a project.”

The most recent trial for Premcar was during the pandemic.

“In Covid I didn’t want to let anyone go so we had projects like suspension kinematics projects, powertrain integration projects. One piece of innovation was building prototype vehicles for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). So, if you’ve got a 2015 Commodore and you’re trying to build a 2020 Commodore, you have a whole new vehicle electrical architecture. You’ve got to make the systems work. We invested into CAN translation modules.”

Premcar is also heavily into specialised manufacturing work.

“We do a whole heap of 3D printing. It’s either manufacturing or tooling. Every Patrol Warrior has four 3D printed parts in it. The big bit of software that we do a lot of work with is mechanical simulation. We can tune the hard points on a vehicle. We even used that to develop a unique caravan suspension system.”

Its Terraglide package is claimed to be the only one in the world with an anti-roll bar, as well as tricky engineering to prevent the van driving the car.

“We’ve reduced the spring rate down to something like a car. We’ve improved the kinematics so the caravan doesn’t try to jack the car.”

But wait, there’s more.

“We even did a helicopter program for a Japanese OEM. Most people think automotive engineering is not as sophisticated as aerospace. But it comes down to innovation. It’s not just engineering, it’s product development systems. It spits out a better outcome.”

Although Premcar is booming, Quinn regrets what was lost when Australian carmaking ended. “What a terrible fucking shame. I think the big thing we lost was to be protective of our people and our technology,” he says. “It’s the lack of opportunity for people like me, who were mad, mad car people and wanted to see it all happen. There is stuff like sovereign capability.”

Still, there is some good news.

“We haven’t lost it all. What Premcar and Walkinshaw Automotive is doing… To see how much joy it brings to customers, to have a car that’s specifically developed for Australians on our roads, and the people in the factory working on the cars. A lot of the younger ones thought they would never be able to work on cars. The engineers get to apply their passion into something that’s well received by customers and the market. The people who really want a locally developed and tuned vehicle can find them.”

Quinn also sees a modern reflection of the age-old rivalry on Aussie roads between Holden and Ford.

“I don’t think that exists everywhere. Is that diminishing? I don’t think so. I think that tribal passion has been fostered in Australia. Bathurst is a big part of that. When dad brought home a new car it was a big event. I had that obsession with cars and Ford. It was insane. And I got to live that out.”

Quinn believes his passion was a key driver for success with Premcar.

“If I wasn’t so passionate about cars I don’t think I could drive myself to the outcomes that we get to, and drive the team to get to the outcomes. That energy has got to come from somewhere. It’s a passion to make great cars and build then and drive them and enjoy them.”

How, then, does he see the future?

“Premcar will probably be 7-10 times bigger than what it is today. And it will have facilities in different continents. We’ll have our first international facility manufacturing vehicles in a couple of months.”

This interview originally appeared in the April 2025 issue of Wheels magazine – subscribe here.

Things we like Fast, fun to drive

Stylish upmarket interior

Fierce cross-country touring ability Not so much It really should be named 1 Series

Cramped rear seat, small boot opening

Priced too close to the larger 3 Series

Rating

Price: $86,600 plus on-road costs

Engine: 1998cc turbo 4-cylinder

Peak power: 233kW (from 5750rpm to 6500rpm)

Peak torque: 400Nm (from 2000rpm to 4500rpm)

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto, all-wheel drive

0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption (claimed/as tested): 7.7L/100km / 7.4L/100km

Claimed CO2 emissions: 176g/km

L/W/H/WB/boot: 4546mm/1800mm/1445mm/2670mm

Bootspace: 430 litres

Tare mass: 1545kg

Warranty: 5-year/unlimited km, 3 years of roadside assistance

5-year service cost: $2380

12

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – not the two-door coupe, nor the Active Tourer MPV that used to be sold locally – has been a reasonable seller in Australia since its release in 2020. Serving as the brand’s entry level sedan and based on the 1 Series hatchback, the ‘2er’ – as it’s affectionately known – has sat underneath the 3 Series in both all-round ability and sales figures.

BMW clearly wants more sales for its entry-level cars, however, with this new 2 Series Gran Coupe that was recently launched locally. While it’s not an all-new car – the body and mechanicals are largely identical –BMW has blessed it with a new ‘F74’ model code compared to the pre-update ‘F44’. Thanks to revised styling, it appears new to most. Does the new styling, added features and rejigged value equation give it more of a point of difference in the BMW line-up?

Price and equipment

Currently, there are three 2 Series Gran Coupe models here: the base 218, mid-level 220 and top-spec performance M235 tested here. You’ll notice that the former ‘i’ from petrol BMW models – as in ‘220i’ – has been dropped to reduce confusion with BMW’s EVs. The 218 and M235 are in showrooms now, while the 220 is due within the next few months.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe pricing (plus on-road costs):

218 $59,900 220 $62,900 M235 $86,600

BMW M235 standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Light- and rain-activated automatic all-LED exterior lighting

Front and rear LED daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with automatic passenger-side dropping in reverse

‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery

Heated electrically adjustable front seats with massaging and driver’s memory

Heated leather steering wheel with paddle shifters

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

10.7-inch touchscreen with inbuilt live services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation with live traffic

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

4x USB-C charging ports

Wireless phone charger

Multi-colour LED ambient cabin lighting

Head-up display

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Six airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with safe exit warning

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Adaptive high beam

Rear cross-traffic alert

Tyre pressure monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

M235 options:

M Sport Package Pro (black exterior detailing, upgraded brakes, sports front seats and M seatbelts): $2800

Premium paint: $1385 – $2693

Matte paint: $3847

Interior, practicality and bootspace

While the exterior of the M235 received a relatively mild refresh of the previous 2 Series – it’s only 20mm longer, for example, and that’s down to bumper shaping – the interior’s update was greater with a new dashboard design, more tech and better quality materials than before.

The quality inside the 2 Series Gran Coupe is best in class with plenty of soft touch materials and expensive-feeling switchgear and funnily enough, it actually feels better quality in some places than the larger X3, such as the door handles. The illuminated aluminium panels around the air vents look great as well – though they do reflect into your vision of the mirrors at night.

BMW’s latest Operating System 9 infotainment software has filtered down from more expensive models into a large curved display, which looks great. The infotainment portion of the display is smaller than in those models however, and like the X1 and X2 SUVs, it loses the controller wheel on the centre console so that you must touch it to interact with it.

The sheer amount of features packed into the screen can make it a bit overwhelming to use at first, as can the lack of physical climate control buttons, but it’s fine once you get used to it. The wireless Apple CarPlay was faultless in our time with it, and the 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is impressively punchy as well.

Front seat comfort is fabulous, with plenty of adjustment for the driver’s seat – though not the side bolsters, unlike some other BMW models. It’s also relatively practical with big door bins, a big tray for the wireless phone charger and a reasonably sized box underneath the central armrest, though with shallow cupholders. We’d also like to see the centre console raised upwards as it’s a bit of a reach from the driver.

The rear seat of the 2 Series Gran Coupe feels somewhat of an afterthought compared with the roomier S3 sedan. At six-foot tall, this writer didn’t have enough headroom thanks to the sloping roofline, while kneeroom is tight as well and there are no map pockets. On the plus side, however, there are amenities such as air vents, two USB-C charging ports, big door pockets and an armrest with cupholders.

The boot measures a healthy 430 litres – a full 105L more than the S3 sedan and 10L more than the A 35 sedan – with under-floor and side storage, as well as a few hooks to hang bags off. The rear seats split fold 40:20:40 to load longer items, though the boot opening is small.

Performance and economy

The M235 uses BMW’s ‘B48’ 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to send grunt to the road via all four wheels. It’s largely mechanically identical to the pre-updated M235i, aside from a different tune for more power (233kW versus 225kW) and less torque (400Nm versus 450Nm).

BMW claims combined fuel consumption of 7.8L/100km and CO2 emissions of 176g/km for the M235, and its 49-litre fuel tank must be filled with 98RON premium unleaded fuel. In our time with the M235, we managed to beat the claimed consumption with a 7.4L/100km result, though that did include a lot of country driving. Our roadtrip to Mudgee from Sydney and back returned an excellent 6.2L/100km result.

On the road

Based on the same ‘UKL2’ platform as the 1 Series, X1 and X2 twins and the Mini Countryman, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is generally quite satisfying to drive. In M235 form, it’s feisty and handles well, though it’s not as fun as a 3 Series. It also doesn’t have the trick rear limited-slip differential of the S3, but unless you’re regularly tracking your M235, you’re unlikely to notice. Its steering feels strangely dead just off centre but it’s otherwise well weighted.

Where the M235 could use improvement, however, is in its low-speed urban ride quality, which is too firm on Sydney’s rubbish roads. It uses frequency-selective dampers and not adaptive, and we think they’d be a good addition for a softer in-town ride. Because of its performance and nicely damped higher-speed ride, the roadtrip from Sydney to Mudgee was fun and memorable.

We’d also like to see more bark from the M235’s engine because, at the moment, it’s a bit too subdued for a performance variant. Both the S3 and A 35 sound better, and in a performance car like this, that counts for a lot. But there’s no denying how fast the M235 feels from behind the wheel: 100km/h is delivered in just 4.9 seconds and its mid-range punch is impressive, despite being 50Nm down on the pre-updated model.

One big change from F44 to F74 was the addition of a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to replace the former eight-speed auto. We weren’t sure of this change as ZF’s eight-speed ‘box is one of the best in the business but the new dual-clutcher is impressive, with lightning fast shifts and very little of the low speed hesitancy that DCTs are known for.

Also impressive is the M235’s range of active safety features, which didn’t make themselves known the whole time we had the car and that’s exactly how they should be: there when you need them, silent when you don’t. Overall, the M235 feels very well engineered from behind the wheel, or exactly what you’d expect from a BMW.

Service and warranty

BMW covers the M235 with a five-year/unlimited km warranty with only three years of roadside assistance.

Its service intervals are decided by the car, but once-yearly/every 15,000km is given as a guide. A five-year/80,000km service pack costs $2380 ($476 per year).

Verdict: Should I buy a BMW M235 Gran Coupe?

The BMW M235 Gran Coupe impresses as a well-rounded small sedan that’s enjoyable to drive, quick but efficient and great quality. It’s also good value against its main rivals – pricier than the S3 but optioning that car to the BMW’s equipment level actually makes the Audi more expensive.

Counting against the 2er is its small back seat, a firm urban ride and that its naming will cause confusion – it’s really a 1 Series sedan and not related to the coupe with which it shares a number. The 2 Series Gran Coupe has never been a bad car, but its biggest issue is its 3 Series bigger brother.

While the $92,900 +ORC 330i isn’t as quick or as well equipped as the M235, it’s bigger and more practical, plus it uses the traditional BMW rear-wheel drive layout for superior driving dynamics. If the M235 were priced closer to the lower-spec 220, a better case would be made for it, but at current prices, we’d choose the 330i every time. Still, choice is a great luxury to have and if you’re after a small premium sedan, BMW makes bloody good ones.

BMW M235 Gran Coupe rivals

Audi S3 Sedan

Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan

Things we like Awesome value for money

Classy and comfortable cabin

Comfortable driving experience Not so much Silly name

Thirsty with no hybrid option yet

Indecisive dual-clutch auto

Rating

Price: from $44,990 drive away

Engine: 1998cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

Peak power: 180kW (@ 5500rpm)

Peak torque: 375Nm (@ 1750 to 4000rpm)

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, AWD

Combined fuel consumption (claim, as tested): 8.7L/100km, 11.3L/100km

CO2 emissions: 200g/km

Length/width/height/wheelbase: 4720/1860/1705/2710mm

Boot: 117L (3rd up to top of seatback)/479L (3rd folded to seatback)/(739L (3rd folded to roof)

Tare mass: 1731kg

Warranty: 7-year unlimited km, 12 months (up to seven years service activated)

Five-year service cost: $1495 ($299 per year)

8

Chinese car maker Chery is going from sales strength to strength here in Australia after being one of the first – and therefore most recognisable – Chinese brands to go on sale locally.

The largest vehicle in its range is the Tiggo 8 Pro Max, a seven-seat SUV that competes with cars such as the Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Santa Fe.

As you’d expect from the brand, its asking prices are bargains – $38,990 drive away for a fully loaded, turbocharged seven-seat SUV – and it’s also covered by a long warranty and a cheap servicing regime. Is it the seven-seat SUV of your dreams? Let’s look closer.

Price and equipment

For now, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is offered in three models: Urban, Elite and Ultimate AWD, with all three using a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine. Plug-in hybrid variants are due in July.

2025 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max pricing (drive away):

Urban $38,990 Elite $40,990 Ultimate AWD $44,990

Tiggo 8 Pro Max Urban standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start and remote start

Auto-folding mirrors that auto-drop in reverse

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Black synthetic leather upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat with memory functionality

Four-way electric front passenger seat

Heated and ventilated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

N95 air purification

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen

Satellite navigation

AM/FM radio

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Eight-speaker Sony sound system

50W wireless phone charger

4x USB ports

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Multi-colour cabin ambient lighting

Tiggo 8 Pro Max safety equipment:

10 airbags (including front centre, driver’s knee and rear side units)

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Adaptive lane guidance

Auto high beam

Door open warning

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (including braking)

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Alarm

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max range earned a five-star ANCAP safety rating with scores of 88 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, 79 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 86 per cent for safety assist.

Elite adds:

Heated mirrors

Illuminated door sills

Third row air vents with fan speed control

Power tailgate

Remote windows

Inbuilt dashcam

Cargo blind

Ultimate adds:

All-wheel drive system

19-inch alloy wheels

10-speaker Sony sound system

Illuminated sun visor mirrors

Panoramic sunroof

Privacy glass

Puddle lamps

Inbuilt fragrance system (only with no-cost optional brown interior)

Interior, practicality and bootspace

Jump into the Tiggo 8 Pro Max and you’d be forgiven for thinking that you’d entered a car that costs significantly more money. Yep, the screen resolution could be better and some of the details are a bit chintzy, but the build quality is impressive and the material choices are surprisingly plush for the asking price, with plenty of soft touch materials dotted around the cabin.

Centre of the cabin are two 12.3-inch screens that use identical software to other Chery models. While there’s no live functionality yet, it’s well featured with wireless smartphone mirroring and inbuilt sat-nav. It’s generally quite easy to use, though some functionality could be made easier by featuring a home button on the centre console. Otherwise, we quite like the physical climate buttons and shortcuts next to the gear lever.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s cabin is practical as well, with big door bins, a large box underneath the centre armrest, a big tray underneath underneath the centre console and big cupholders. Front seat comfort is good, though the use of vinyl upholstery means that they’re a bit soft as well and could be more supportive.

Space in the middle row is plentiful, with ample leg- and headroom, even for taller people. Three people could fit fine there as well. There are also some good amenities on offer, such as air vents, map and door pockets, a central armrest with cupholders and two USB ports. There are also two ISOFIX and three top tether points for child seats, though the action for moving the seats forward to grant access to the third row could be easier.

The third row of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is definitely tighter than a Santa Fe or CX-80, but larger than the tiny third row of the Outlander. Two kids would be fine there, but adults would struggle. For third row occupants are a fan speed controller, air vents and cup holders, though no charging ports.

With all rows erected, there is 117 litres of bootspace on offer and a little bit of under-floor storage as well – folding the third row down unlocks 479 litres of space to the seatback (739L to the roof), but Chery doesn’t quote a figure for the second row folded as well. Regardless, it’s a practical space, which is impressive considering that it’s not a huge car on the outside.

Performance and economy

For now, all Tiggo 8 Pro Max models use a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 180kW of power and 375Nm of torque. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and power is sent to the front wheels in the base and mid-spec models, and all four in the top-spec Ultimate tested here.

Chery claims combined fuel consumption of 8.7L/100km for the Ultimate AWD, and we achieved 11.3L/100km in purely urban driving. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max features a 57-litre fuel tank and it must be filled with minimum 95RON premium unleaded.

On the road

On the road, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max impresses with its refined and comfortable driving experience. A lot of Chinese cars feature low road noise levels and the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is no different: it’s impressively well hushed, even at highway speeds. Its visibility is also good, though the rear three-quarter view can be a bit spoiled by the small rear windows.

It should also be noted the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is not a sporty car, despite the quad tailpipes. Instead, it’s softly sprung and while that means its handling isn’t amazing, its ride quality soaks up the worst that some of our city roads can throw at it.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s engine is strong, with enough punch for its target market. Peak torque hits at just 1750rpm and lasts until 4500rpm so that you’re almost always in the meaty part of the rev range in normal driving. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission could be more refined however, and can feel confused at low speeds.

The active safety systems of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max are generally refined and work well, though a lot of the features, such as the active lane keeping assistance, are just too sensitive in everyday use and feel like they’re working against you. That’s nothing new in modern cars, but we still think they need some more tuning.

Service and warranty

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months of roadside assistance that is service-extended by 12 months with each service up to seven years in total.

The five-year/75,000km service cost for the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is $1495 ($299 per year).



Verdict: Should I buy a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max?

If you’re after a bargain seven-seat SUV, there’s no denying that the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is a strong contender. It’s absolutely loaded with equipment across the range – especially the top-spec Ultimate AWD tested – and features a cabin that’s well finished and practical. Its engine is gutsy and refined, while the driving experience is generally solid as well, plus, its warranty is long and its capped price servicing is cheap.

Counting against the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is its indecisive dual-clutch transmission, its restricted third row and that more powerful rivals such as the Mazda CX-80 are more efficient, though that issue will be rectified in July when the plug-in hybrid drivetrain arrives. Overall, we’d suggest looking at more expensive rivals to make sure what you buy is what you’re happy with, but the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is one of the best value cars on the market today and it backs up the value equation with solid all-round capability.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max rivals

Hyundai Santa Fe

Mazda CX-80

Skoda Kodiaq

Price: from $41,000 plus on-road costs

Engine: 1482cc DOHC turbocharged four-cylinder, 48V mild-hybrid

Peak power/torque: 117kW (@ 5500rpm)

Peak torque: 253Nm (1500-3500rpm)

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Claimed fuel consumption, CO2 emissions: 5.6L/100km, 126g/km

Tested fuel consumption: 7.4L/100km

Length/width/height/wheelbase: 4340/1795/1453/2650mm

Boot: 395-1301 litres

Kerb weight: 1439kg

Warranty: Five-year/unlimited km

Five-year service cost: $2176



Rating

Things we like Efficient and likeable engine

Handsome styling updates

Excellent handling balance Not so much Urban ride is too firm

Drivetrain can be laggy

No spare wheel or cheaper model

The original Hyundai i30, launched in Australia in 2006, was a watershed moment for the brand that changed its reputation forever. Not only did it live up to the brand’s value positioning, but it also gave competitors a run for their money in all-round ability – a feat continued with both the second and third generations of the nameplate.

Fast forward to 2025, however, and the global hatchback market is not what it once was – SUVs outsell them by a significant margin and many manufacturers are pulling their development. That means that while there’s a new Kona, the i30 is reportedly not getting a fourth generation and the third generation has been around for nine years, which is much longer than the usual Hyundai lifecycle.

It’s just received another update, so is the Hyundai i30 N Line still a great hatchback option to consider?

7

Price and equipment

For now, there are only two non-N i30 hatchback models for sale in Australia: the N Line and N Line Premium, with lesser models sadly no longer available. The i30 hatchback is now globally sourced only from Hyundai’s Czech factory, meaning that the i30 is no longer available as part of a free-trade agreement. As a result, pricing has risen by up to $4000 compared with when it was produced in South Korea.



2025 Hyundai i30 N Line hatchback pricing (plus on-road costs):

N Line $36,000 N Line Premium $41,000

Hyundai i30 N Line Premium standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres and a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Leather and suede upholstery

12-way electric driver’s seat with memory and manual cushion extension

Heated front seats

Heated leather steering wheel

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen with BlueLink live services and over-the-air updates

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation with live traffic

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

4x USB ports

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist, motorcycle and junction assistance

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with highway driving assistance

Auto high beam

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert (both with braking)

Rear occupant alert

Safe exit assist

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Interior, practicality and bootspace

Anybody who’s experienced a current shape i30 will find the updated model entirely familiar inside as its not changed much in its nine years on sale. While some may lament that fact when comparing it against newer models, the reality is that Hyundai nailed the basics when it went on sale and they still impress today: the soft touch plastics on the dashboard and all doors, excellent ergonomics and buttons for functions dotted around the cabin. It’s all easy to use and we love it for that.

The i30 N Line Premium is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, both of which look bright and expensive. The touchscreen now features the company’s BlueLink live services and live traffic for the sat-nav, though not wireless smartphone mirroring.

While it’s not as feature-packed as the newer Hyundai system – which would be quite expensive to employ in the i30 – it’s easier to use. While the former Infinity sound system has been shelved, the no-name six-speaker unit is surprisingly punchy. Thank you to European sourcing.

It’s also quite a practical cabin with large sectioned door bins and big cup holders in the centre console with a sliding cover. There’s also a wireless phone charger and a box underneath the sliding centre armrest lid.

The front seats are comfortable and supportive, giving you a hug every time you get into it – we also love the adjustability for the driver’s seat, especially the very Euro seat cushion extension.

The rear seat is one of the best in the segment with comfortable seating, a good amount of room and features as well, with air vents, an armrest with cup holders, map pockets, two USB-C ports and sectioned door bins. Four adults will be quite comfortable in the i30 N Line hatchback, helped further by the expansive panoramic sunroof in the Premium letting in lots of light.

The boot of the i30 hatchback measures a healthy 395 litres with the seats up and 1301L with them folded. There’s also some under-floor and side storage, a few hooks to hang bags off and a 12V socket for something like a vacuum, but it lacks a spare wheel as the mild-hybrid system’s battery sits underneath the boot floor. It also lacks the pre-updated model’s dual-level floor for a flat surface when the seats are folded – there’s now an annoying lip.

Performance and economy

The updated i30 N Line hatchback uses a new 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system. It makes 117kW of power (at 5500rpm) and 253Nm of torque (between 1500 and 3500rpm) and is mated solely to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission in Australia.

Hyundai claims combined fuel consumption of 5.6L/100km and CO2 emissions of 126g/km, and in our 95 per cent urban testing, achieved a result of 7.4L/100km – above the claim but still a big improvement on petrol i30 models of the past. The i30 N Line can also run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel, while it also features a 50-litre fuel tank.



On the road

The i30 N Line earned a long held reputation as a warm hatchback that sits below the full-fat N hot hatch but above the regular i30 models. It’s fun, quick and good value for money. To drive, the updated N Line is fabulous – its handling is sharp, body control is excellent and the steering is quick and communicative. Its ride quality is a bit too firm for rough roads, however, but get it onto a great bit of country road and it’s a riot.

Where it’s not quite as good as the pre-updated model is its drivetrain. While the new 1.5-litre turbo mild-hybrid set up is punchy enough in its own right, the i30 N Line used to have a 1.6-litre turbo engine that endowed it with more impressive performance – which, by the way, is still available in the i30 N Line sedan. Think of the 1.5T as a replacement for the old naturally aspirated 2.0-litre engine in base-to-mid i30 models and it makes more sense as not only is it punchier but significantly more efficient in the real world.

While the new engine’s 253Nm peak torque is only 12Nm short of the 1.6T, its 117kW power figure is much less than the 1.6T’s 150kW and while the new donk feels satisfyingly punchy in the mid-range, it’s definitely not as quick as the 1.6T. Its claimed 8.6-second 0-100km/h sprint is at least a second slower than, so why give it less performance? The 1.6T simply isn’t available from Czech production for the i30 hatchback and the 1.5T is now the most powerful non-N unit available globally.

However, thanks to its lesser outputs and mild-hybrid bits, the 1.5T is also a lot more efficient than the former 1.6T. In addition to the start-stop system, the mild-hybrid allows the engine to switch off when coasting and braking, for example, like a full hybrid. It delivers more efficiency but it can be caught out needing even mild acceleration and combined with the sometimes dopey dual-clutch transmission, you frustratingly can be waiting a few seconds for power. Changing the drive mode to normal or sport wakes it up, but it defaults to eco when the engine is switched on.

Service and warranty

As with every other new Hyundai product, the i30 N Line is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months of roadside assistance that is extended a further 12 months with every dealer service.

Its service intervals are a short annual/10,000km (whichever comes first) and five years/50,000km of servicing costs $2176 ($435.20 per service).

Verdict: should I buy a Hyundai i30 N Line hatchback?

In a sign of the strange time that we live in, if you’re wanting a non-N Hyundai hatchback in Australia, the updated i30 N Line is your only choice. There’s no getting away from the fact it’s both more expensive and slower than the pre-updated model, and it’s lost a few pieces of equipment thanks to European sourcing such as full leather trim. However, it’s also gained features such as driver’s seat memory, the company’s BlueLink live services and more active safety kit.

The i30 N Line has a lot going for it: it’s refined, practical, quite fun to drive, punchy enough in most driving situations and well equipped as well. Counting against it is its firm ride quality, lack of spare wheel, dopey transmission at low speeds and that in some areas, it is feeling its age compared with newer Hyundai products. But it’s an honest and entirely likeable product that deserves a lot of love against the endless supply of small SUVs – Hyundai’s own Kona included.

Hyundai i30 N Line rivals

Toyota Corolla

Mazda3

Skoda Scala

Aston Martin Vantage



The updated Aston Martin Vantage arrived locally earlier this year. While it uses the same body and mechanicals as the previous shape car, it gained a massive 30 per cent more power, upped to 489kW and 800Nm which kicks in at just 2750rpm. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new Vantage hits 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 325km/h.

Priced from $410,000 plus on-road costs, the new Vantage has been styled to look like the best Astons of the past, including the mega cool One-77 hypercar. The new huge mouth and restyled headlights give it a more purposeful and aggressive look at the front to match its newly-uprated drivetrain. The interior is also new and aside from a big upgrade in in-car tech, its materials are excellent and it’s reasonably practical for a sports coupe.

On the road, the Vantage is surprisingly comfortable and supple for everyday use, though get it onto a track and exploring its different track settings reveals a harder-edged beast that’s very, very fast. It’s also communicative as you’d expect from a sports cars, and the multi-level traction control lets you have fun on a track without spinning. Overall, the new Aston Martin Vantage is a very good sports car and if you’re lucky enough to afford one, we say get your order in now.



Ford Mustang

The S650 generation of the Mustang, the world’s most successful sports car, lobbed into Australia in late 2024. Like the S550 before it – with which it shares a lot of characteristics, like its drivetrains and body – both turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder and naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 petrol engines are on offer. Both offer excellent performance, though the V8 is the obvious pick if you want thunderous noise.

On the road, the new Mustang runs rings around previous generations of the car and is quite capable in the handling department. While you can still feel its weight in corners, optioning the adaptive dampers makes it far less soggy than Mustangs of the past and its tight corner ability is surprising.

Priced from $71,990 plus on-road costs, the new Mustang is also more expensive than ever – but it can now hold a candle to much more expensive rivals in driving ability.

The S650’s interior is a big step forward on the S550 thanks to higher-quality materials throughout, as well as new screens with new infotainment software. There are even cute cues to the past, like the instrument cluster that can be configured to show dials from Mustangs from a long time ago.

The Ford Mustang remains characterful and fun but this time around, it’s also more

talented and a big improvement on Mustangs of the past.



Mini John Cooper Works range

Mini, like many car brands, is undergoing a lot of change with its products, including more electrified product than ever before. For the first time, the new petrol John Cooper Works models have been joined by electric versions promising the legendary go-kart feeling for which the brand is known.

For the first time, five JCW models are on offer: the petrol Cooper hatchback, convertible and Countryman SUV, plus the electric Cooper and Aceman small SUV. Pricing starts at $57,990 for the petrol Cooper models and $63,990 for the electric ones and while the petrol Cooper makes 170kW/380Nm, the electric one makes 190kW/350Nm for a quicker sprint to 100km/h: just 5.9 seconds for the electric Cooper, versus 6.1 seconds for its petrol sibling.

As with all previous Mini models, the new JCW models are full of character, including cute-but-angry styling, as well as an interior with a huge circular central display and ambient lighting in the padded dashboard panels. Add in the typical Mini go-kart feeling, regardless of the propulsion, and the Mini JCW range remains one of the best sports cars you can buy in 2025.



Mercedes-AMG E 53

The new plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG E 53 sports sedan has just gone on sale in Australia and its outputs are impressive: a combined 450kW of power and 750Nm of torque, while it sprints to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Yet it can also travel up to 100km on electric power alone thanks to its 28.6kWh battery and if you keep it charged, it will reportedly use just 1.7L/100km of fuel.

On the road, the E 53 is impressively well hushed and comfortable – as you’d expect from a Mercedes-Benz E-Class – but change the driving mode to Sport+ and it becomes a properly quick, nicely damped and great-sounding sports sedan. Despite its hybrid tech, it’s a serious performance car at heart.

Adding to that is the E-Class’ luxurious cabin filled with huge screens and many features like AMG sports seats, Nappa leather upholstery and an excellent 4D Burmeister sound system. Priced from $190,900 plus on-road costs, the E 53 is not cheap, but it offers a broad range of talent and seems like a bit of a bargain considering the engineering involved. The only thing that would make it even better would be the wagon variant offered overseas.



Porsche 911

Porsche’s iconic 911 sports coupe has just been updated for 2025 and is now in its ‘992.2’ generation, an upgrade on the ‘991.1’ that arrived six years ago. The almost-full range of 911s has arrived locally, with the Carrera and Carrera S, as well as the manual Carrera T and even the hybrid Carrera GTS now on sale with Turbo and GT3 variants due later in the year.

The pick for keen drivers is, without a doubt, the manual-only Carrera T with its 290kW/450Nm turbocharged flat six engine. However, $27,400 less gets you into the base Carrera at $279,400 and that almost-$30k buys a lot of options. The new hybrid Carrera GTS makes a much stronger 398kW and hits 100km/h in just 3.0 seconds.

Regardless of model chosen, the 911 drives and rides well. It’s more than comfortable enough for the everyday commute, but taut enough for track days as well. Plus, the interior is practical and good quality, and the new infotainment screens are easy to use.

The Porsche 911 remains one of the world’s best sports cars, proudly continuing its 62-year legacy.



Toyota GR Yaris and GR Corolla

Before the release of the GR Yaris, it had been a long time since Toyota had made a turbocharged four-wheel drive sports car. But since its release in 2020, the brand has doubled down on its performance car efforts and there’s now a GR Corolla brother. Both have also just been updated with more performance and capability to make them even better, and a new optional eight-speed automatic transmission is now available as well for those who don’t want to row their own gears.

While they’re both not cheap – the GR Yaris starts at $55,490 +ORC and the GR Corolla $67,990 +ORC – they are both very fast, communicative and engaging to drive and relatively practical. For all-round goodness, regardless of price, not many cars better the GR twins.

Add in their long lists of standard equipment, including a fully-loaded active safety suite, and comfortable cabins, and it’s easy to see how the GR twins have sold well since their releases.

Better news, though is the cars represent Toyota finding its mojo again in making sporty and fun cars.