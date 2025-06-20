It’s not just its relentless popularity with new car buyers that makes it obvious why the Ford Ranger has been crowned as the overall winner of Wheels’ Best Dual-Cab Ute award for 2025. It’s available drivetrains – including the new plug-in hybrid – its driving dynamics, interior, practicality, toughness and even its ergonomics mean the Ranger beats its competition hands-down.

Price: From $36,880 plus on-road costs (XL Hi-Rider 4×2 Single Cab), up to $90,440 +ORC (Raptor)

Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions:

2.0L turbo-diesel: 125kW/405Nm, 6-speed auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.6L/100km, 199g/km;

2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 154kW/500Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 7.2L/100km, 189g/km;

3.0L turbo-diesel: 184kW/600Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 222g/km;

3.0L turbo-petrol (Raptor): 292kW/583Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 11.5L/100km, 262g/km;

2.3L turbo-petrol PHEV: 207kW/697Nm, 10-speed auto, 2.9L/100km, 66g/km

Dimensions: Up to 5380mm long, 1918mm wide, 1926mm tall, 3270mm long wheelbase

Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 2500kg–3500kg/3130kg–3350kg/5370kg–6400kg

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, 12 months of roadside assistance with each dealer service up to seven years in total, annually/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1,516 ($303 per year)



Things we like Easily the best ute to drive

Wide range of variants and engines

Intuitive and practical interior Not so much No variant is particularly cheap to buy

No more manual option

Rear seat not huge for adults

One of our favourite things about the Ranger is the way it drives for Australian conditions. Ford Australia were integral to the design and development of the Ranger and that can be seen in the way it drives: for a ute, its ride and handling balance is excellent. It’s also impressively comfortable, no matter which model you choose, and it’s more satisfying to drive than key rivals such as the Toyota HiLux and Isuzu D-Max.

The number of variants are also a huge attraction – from the entry-level XL to the top-spec fire-breathing Raptor, each Ranger model is well equipped and although it can be more expensive than key rivals, we think it still represents solid value for money. Ford is also adept at reading the market and has added special editions such as the Tremor for even more off-road ability. In addition to that, its five-year capped price servicing is some of the least expensive in the segment.

The interior of the Ranger is among the best in class and full of clever features, such as the genius ‘fries holder’ cut out ahead of the gear selector sculpted for – what else – a packet of Maccas’ fries. Every model has a large portrait touchscreen that’s quite easy to use and features hard buttons for more practicality, while there’s also plenty of storage space. While there are some utes that are larger in the rear seat, the Ranger is still mighty comfortable back there.

Regardless of model chosen, the Ranger’s drivetrains are excellent for the category, particularly the superb 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel that also adds a clever four-wheel drive system. But even the 2.0-litre diesels in entry-level models are gusty, and the new plug-in hybrid drivetrain is quick and provides a reasonable electric driving range and, cleverly, power in the rear tray off which to operate tools and camping gear.

With its strong off-road ability, 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity across the mainstream range, excellent driving dynamics for the segment, a whole host of standard features on every model – including a lot of clever towing and off-roading features – and a wide range of specs to choose from, the Ford Ranger is unsurprisingly a winner in market and a worthy victor of this year’s Wheels’ Best Dual-Cab Ute.

Contenders

Winner: VW Amarok PanAmericana

Price: From $54,490 plus on-road costs (TDI405 Core) to $82,990 +ORC (Aventura)

From $54,490 plus on-road costs (TDI405 Core) to $82,990 +ORC (Aventura) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo-diesel: 125kW/405Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.0L/100km, 211g/km; 2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 154kW/500Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 7.2L/100km, 189g/km; 3.0L turbo-diesel: 184kW/600Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 222g/km; 2.3L turbo-petrol: 222kW/452Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 9.7L/100km, 222g/km

2.0L turbo-diesel: 125kW/405Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.0L/100km, 211g/km; 2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 154kW/500Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 7.2L/100km, 189g/km; 3.0L turbo-diesel: 184kW/600Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 222g/km; 2.3L turbo-petrol: 222kW/452Nm, 10-speed auto, 4WD, 9.7L/100km, 222g/km Dimensions: Up to 5362mm long, 1917mm wide, 1884mm tall, 3270mm long wheelbase

Up to 5362mm long, 1917mm wide, 1884mm tall, 3270mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3500kg/3230kg – 3350kg/6200kg – 6400kg

3500kg/3230kg – 3350kg/6200kg – 6400kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, 12 months of roadside assistance extended with each dealer service, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year/unlimited km, 12 months of roadside assistance extended with each dealer service, annual/every 15,000km Five-year service cost: $1900 ($380 per year)

Things we like Great to drive, punchy engines – including hot hatch-like TSI452

Simple model range: dual cab and 4WD across the range

Best in class cabin quality Not so much No more manual option

Rear seat not huge for adults

No plug-in hybrid or single cab

If you’re a little less price-sensitive when it comes to choosing a dual-cab ute, it becomes genuinely difficult to make a case against the Volkswagen Amarok. It’s an astonishingly polished package that is one of the most aspirational choices in the entire sector. But does that mean it’s a ute for people who don’t really like utes?

Not really. While there might be other choices that would be your go-to if your weekend fun involved mud ruts so deep that your diff does a decent impression of a ploughshare, the Amarok is nevertheless a lot more versatile than its sophisticated look and feel initially suggests. Under the skin, it’s much the same as the existing Ford Ranger, so it’s clearly a well-engineered package that’s designed specifically with Australian conditions front and centre of mind.

Buyers largely choose from the 125kW 2.0-litre turbodiesel TDI405 models, the 150kW 2.0-litre twin-turbodiesel TDI500 variants or the V6 turbodiesel TDI600 models, but where the Amarok has offered a key point of difference over its cousin with the Blue Oval badge is that it also offers the 2.3-litre petrol TSI452 powerplant. If you’re dead set against diesel but want these underpinnings, the $79,990 TSI452 Aventura was – hulking Ranger Raptor aside – the only show in town, but the addition of this engine with plug-in hybrid boost to the Ford’s range erodes Volkswagen’s USP here.

No great issue. The Amarok is still a better looking thing than the Ranger, with a nicer interior and the price step up isn’t perhaps as great as you might expect, with around $2k separating the entry-level Ford and Volkswagen V6 variants. That’s a relatively modest sum to apply some creative man-maths to.

Downsides? There are fewer physical controls for the air conditioning than the Ranger gets, with most of the functions incorporated into the reskinned infotainment system. You also don’t get an app to allow for the likes of remote monitoring, diagnostics, vehicle locating or over-the-air updating.

There is a feel-good quality to the Amarok that Volkswagen does very well. Choose, say, a mid-range Style version and it features leather-effect inserts on the dash and door cards and grippy microfibre ‘ArtVelour’ seating upholstery. It even gets matrix LED headlights, which you’ll value on those late drives home on country roads.

The Amarok makes all kinds of sense if you need a ute, but don’t want to shoulder many of the downsides that come with ute ownership. If you don’t think driving a ute means putting up with crude controls, second-rate interior materials and a poor ride, it makes a compelling case.

Ford Ranger Raptor

Price: From $90,440 plus on-road costs

From $90,440 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 3.0L V6 petrol engine, 292kW/583Nm, 10-speed auto

3.0L V6 petrol engine, 292kW/583Nm, 10-speed auto Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 11.5L/100km, 262g/km, 98RON

11.5L/100km, 262g/km, 98RON Warranty: Five year, unlimited kilometre

Five year, unlimited kilometre Five-year service cost: $1645 ($329 per year)

Things we like Built like no other ute

Gutsy V6 petrol engine

Tested on world’s toughest terrain Not so much Doesn’t come cheap

You’ll wince at the bowser

Others offer a better rig for big fit-outs

Think Raptor and you probably have some super-saturated vision of big utes bounding over dunes in Baja, but the Australian reception to the Ford Ranger Raptor has been almost as euphoric. There’s a solid reason for that and it’s one that’s tough for any rival to replicate. It’s a truly big-budget item that’s been designed by Australians in Australia for the Australian market. Yes, it’s screwed together in Thailand, but we genuinely do lay claim to the genesis of the world’s straight-out-of-the-crate off-road ute and that’s something we should be enormously proud of.

Back in the March 2025 issue of Wheels, Daniel Gardner had the opportunity to drive the Ranger Raptor, F-150 Raptor and the Bronco Raptor back to back on the dunes of the UAE, and he returned utterly convinced that the Ranger was the wieldiest, toughest and most capable package, so we certainly don’t need to tug the forelock to the US mothership.

The unique and near-indestructible rear end with its specific subframe, the Fox 2.5” Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers, the electronically controlled front and rear diff locks, the 850mm wading depth, the clever and useful selectable drive modes (which include damper settings), Ford’s Trail Control (effectively a low-speed cruise control for off-road use) and the monster 17-inch BF Goodrich KO2 high performance A/T tyres give the Raptor incredible off-road capabilities, especially for a vehicle with what some off-road greybeards would see as the inherent caveat of independent front suspension. It also features 285mm of ground clearance a 32° approach angle, 24° breakover angle and 27° departure angle allow.

A snorkel and a front bar may be the only aftermarket accessories you’d ever need to get to some fairly remote places on the map. And you’d certainly want to be in nothing else to cover kilometre after kilometre of red centre washboard.

Due to issues surrounding payload, we’d look to a leaf-sprung ute if we wanted to build a serious overlanding rig, but if you just want something that’s absolutely good to go bush straight off the forecourt, nothing really gets close to the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Nissan Navara Warrior

Price: From $58,750 plus on-road costs

From $58,750 plus on-road costs Drivetrain: 2.3L 4-cyl turbodiesel engine, 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed manual/7-speed auto

2.3L 4-cyl turbodiesel engine, 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed manual/7-speed auto Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 7.6L/100km, 200g/km, diesel (SL auto)

7.6L/100km, 200g/km, diesel (SL auto) Warranty: Five year, unlimited kilometre

Five year, unlimited kilometre Five-year service cost: $2495 ($499 per year)

Things we like Re-engineered in Australia by Premcar

Manual gearbox option

Great standard tyres Not so much Feels dated inside

No seat heating even on PRO-4X model

Low range selection can be fussy

Congratulations to Nissan for identifying that not everyone is ready or able to drop $90k on a Ford Ranger Raptor and that a budget alternative, offering much of the Ford’s capability at two-thirds of the price, could well find a ready market. And so it has proven.

Whereas the Raptor is unapologetically over-engineered, Nissan has taken a more pragmatic view regarding the Navara Warrior. Like the Ford, it’s built in Thailand, but from there it comes to Australia and is stripped back and worked up by Premcar in Melbourne.

The ground clearance is lifted by 40mm to 260mm and the track splays from 1570mm to 1600mm. The approach angles improves from 32 to 36 degrees, and the the suspension now features revised spring and damper rates for improved isolation and compliance. A bigger jounce bumper has been fitted to reduce shock pathways into the cabin at full suspension travel. That’s on top of all the gear such as a winch-compatible front bar, broader fender flares, meaty Cooper AT3 rubber, a 3mm steel underbody protection plate and a red front bash plate.

There’s even a respectable payload available – up to 961kg for the manual PRO-4X and 952kg for automatic versions. Not everyone’s a fan of rowing their own gears out in the rough stuff, but there’s a hardcore of off-road drivers who like that feeling of control, the mechanical simplicity and the challenge of right gear, right time. And choice has to be a good thing, right?

In practice, the Navara Warrior feels nigh-on unstoppable and there’s no real acclimatisation process to getting to grips with the drive controls. There’s even an old-school handbrake bar, which we love. The seating position takes a bit of getting used to, as there’s no reach adjustment for the steering column, and the low range system prefers to have no load on it and be on flat ground to engage and, as we all know, that’s not always a given. The fairly useless and largely cosmetic sports bar of the Warrior Pro-4X variant also limits access to the front tie-downs. Other gripes? Seat heating would come in handy for winter high country jaunts and the infotainment seems a bit off the pace. The fuel gauge can also be a little vague. It’s also worth noting that there’s no stock of the base SL Warrior manual on hand right now.

No, it’s not as sophisticated as a Ranger Raptor and nowhere near as fast, but if you value reliability and no-nonsense common sense engineering for your off-road ute, the Navara Warrior ticks all the right boxes.

Isuzu D-Max Blade

Price: From $77,990 drive away

Drivetrain: 3.0L 4-cyl turbodiesel engine, 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed auto

Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 8.0L/100km, 207g/km, diesel

Warranty: Six years, 150,000 kilometre

Five-year service cost: $2245 ($449 per year)

Things we like Re-engineered in Australia by Walkinshaw

Tried and trusted drivetrain

Worthwhile and well-chosen suspension upgrades Not so much More grunt would have been nice for the money

Extrovert exterior treatment

Availability is limited

While there’s a lot to be said for the effectiveness of Isuzu‘s D-Max Blade, originality probably isn’t its key asset. It effectively follows the pathway that Nissan took with the Navara Warrior models, bringing a well-considered base ute to an Australia specialist – in this case Walkinshaw – which undertakes a fundamental re-engineering of its suspension and off-road accessories.

There’s little to complain about the D-Max Blade’s off-road abilities, but its Achilles heel may well be the value proposition. Whereas Nissan offered the Navara Warrior in both a ritzy PRO-4X and a more utilitarian SL version, Isuzu has positioned the D-Max Blade as a model at the top of the range with just about every bell and whistle available crow-barred in. That means a drive-away price of nigh-on $78,000, when a little $50k can buy you a D-Max with the same 4JJ1 3.0-litre diesel powerplant. In percentage terms that’s quite the uptick.

The bits that matter are the 29mm lifted suspension featuring Monroe 35mm MTV twin-tube dampers. The Blade runs on 275/65R17 Goodyear Wrangler Duratec RT all-terrain tyres, and there’s an extra 32mm of track width compared with a more familiar D-max LS-U model. There’s also underbody protection in the form of a steel plate that doubles the usual D-Max’s 1.5mm gauge to 3.0mm. There’s even a cross-braced eight-tonne load rated recovery point system. Rough Terrain mode also tamps down throttle sensitivity for those moments when the vehicle’s bouncing its way over truly awful terrain.

Buyers get 244mm of ground clearance and approach breakover and departure angles of 29.2, 25.2 and 19.2 degrees respectively. It’s a well engineered and wisely chosen set of upgrades that deliver a decent uptick in off-road capability for the already burly D-Max. You’re also buying a whole heap of stuff like embroidered headrests, scuff plates, identification plaques, Basalt Black detailing, decals, exclusive mud flaps and a vast list of such tinsel, so it would have been very welcome had Isuzu also offered the Blade off-road package on a more affordable variant without all the aesthetic extras.

With its leaf-sprung rear end and near-indestructible chain-driven 3.0-litre diesel engine, the beauty of the D-Max Blade is that it brooks no surprises with Aussie drivers who know and trust the D-Max. It’ll get you where you need to go and back again. It might not do so in the most comfort or in the quickest time, but there’s a lot to be said for rugged dependability in this wide, brown land and the D-Max Blade has that in spades.

Motorists in New South Wales are being urged to pay close attention to their speed, with major changes to road enforcement coming into effect from July 1.

Two key average speed camera locations – until now operating in trial mode – will begin issuing fines to light vehicle drivers, marking a significant shift in the state’s road safety approach.

These cameras, located on the Pacific Highway between Kew and Lake Innes (15 km) and on the Hume Highway between Coolac and Gundagai (16 km), will become the first in NSW to enforce average speed limits for cars and light vehicles. Previously, all average speed detection systems in the state targeted heavy vehicles only.

Unlike traditional speed cameras, these systems calculate a vehicle’s average speed over a distance by recording the time it passes two checkpoints. If the calculated average speed exceeds the legal limit, a fine and demerit points will apply.

Penalties can be severe, with fines for light vehicle drivers ranging from $145 and one demerit point (for under 10 km/h over the limit) to $2959 and six demerit points (for speeding over 45 km/h above the limit). Learner and P-plate drivers face harsher penalties at the lower thresholds, and all fines may increase from July 1 in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Transport for NSW says the initiative is intended to save lives by encouraging consistent speed compliance across long stretches of road. “Average speed safety cameras are designed to prevent speeding over distance – not just at camera points,” a spokesperson said.

However, not everyone agrees with the approach. Lawyer Hayder Shkara told Yahoo News the system would penalise “everyday drivers” who unintentionally drift above the limit.

“This doesn’t stop the hoon who slams the brakes when they see a cop – it catches the driver going a few kilometres over during long trips,” he told Yahoo News. He also raised concerns that drivers might become overly focused on their speedometer at the expense of broader road awareness.

With letters sent to local residents and public notices online, authorities are warning all motorists to be aware of the new rules – and ensure they’re driving within the limit when enforcement begins July 1.

Renault has announced that the first two examples of its new Duster small SUV have arrived in Australia ahead of a July on sale date. So far, the brand has announced that two models will be offered with two different drivetrains, including an all-wheel drive model with a manual transmission. Local pricing is expected to be announced soon.

The two examples are now testing locally ahead of release, but also to test a new range of off-road specific accessories such as a Rhino-Rack rooftop tent and modular roof platform.

The Renault Duster measures 4345mm long, 1921mm wide, 1650mm tall and rides on a 2657mm long wheelbase. Its ground clearance is up to 212mm.

“Unlike many other vehicles in the small SUV segment, the Renault Duster has a level of genuine off-road ability for those who want to escape the urban jungle,” said Renault Australia General Manager, Glen Sealey.

In Australia, two drivetrains will be initially available for the Renault Duster: a 113kW/250Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, or a mild-hybrid 96kW/230Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive.

According to Renault, two models will be available, as will seven exterior body colours.

Key Renault Duster available features:

LED headlights with Y-shaped daytime running lights

7-inch digital driver’s display

10.1-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Autonomous emergency braking

Driver attention alert

Traffic sign recognition

Lane keeping assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear/multi-view cameras (depending on specification)

Five driving modes (4×4 only)

Hill descent control (4×4 only)

The Renault Duster is due to go on sale in Australia from next month, with local pricing and

specifications due to be announced before then.

Audi Australia has announced new S Line Edition special models for the A1 hatchback and Q2 and Q3 small SUVs. Based on the 35 TFSI models in each lineup, the new editions add sportier exterior styling and more standard equipment for enhanced value for money.

Priced from $41,800 plus on-road costs, the Audi A1 S Line Edition is priced $2,600 higher than the A1 35 TFSI on which it’s based, yet according to Audi, adds more than $7000 of extra value through new equipment.

On top of the A1 35 TFSI’s standard equipment, the S Line Edition adds sportier S Line exterior styling with gloss black highlights such as the mirror caps and badging, black 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights and LED tailights with scrolling indicators.

Inside, the A1 S Line Edition features front sports seats with lumbar adjustment in ‘Derby’ upholstery, though buyers can choose leather for an additional $1500. Heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and selectable LED ambient lighting are also available as part of the $1000 Comfort Package.

The same value enhancement goes for both the Q2 and Q3 S Line Editions. Priced from $50,900 +ORC, or $1500 above the Q2 35 TFSI, the Q2 S Line Edition adds sportier exterior styling with gloss black exterior detailing and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Q2 S Line Edition buyers can also choose the $2150 Comfort Pack with heated seats, an auto-dimming rear mirror, auto-folding exterior mirrors, privacy glass and a 180-watt sound system. The Q2 S Line Edition is available in Progressive red, Glacier white, Mythos black, Navarra blue and Daytona grey paint finishes.

Finally, the Q3 S Line Edition adds the same sportier exterior styling and detailing, as well as 20-inch alloy wheels and premium paint finishes with the illuminated S Line door sills also added.

Audi S Line Edition pricing (plus on-road costs):

A1 35 TFSI $41,800 Q2 35 TFSI $50,900 Q3 35 TFSI $58,500 Q3 35 TFSI Sportback $62,000

The special edition Audi S Line models are now on sale in Australia, with first deliveries due to

commence soon.

Smart has added a new “Styled by Mercedes-Benz” statement to its official brand communications as part of a new celebration of part-Mercedes ownership before its new #5 mid-size SUV launches locally later this year.

Originally launched by Mercedes-Benz in the 1990s, Smart is now half owned by Chinese giant Geely and all its products use Geely mechanicals but, as the brand suggests, are styled by Mercedes.

According to Smart, Mercedes-Benz has had direct design input to every new Smart model, from the exterior and interior design to the build quality and materials used inside.

Smart #3

At the global media premier of the Smart #5 in Byron Bay NSW late last year, Mercedes-Benz Chief of Design for Smart, Kai Sieber, outlined the design DNA for the Smart range. “The three keywords were, love, pure and unexpected. I believe we have achieved that with pure and elegant streamlined exteriors, even for the more outdoor focused #5, and achieved a perfect balance of aesthetics and aerodynamics.”

“We have worked on creating a whole new sensation of space inside the cabins, combining superior room efficiency with unique design features that create and emotional connection and a feeling of premium comfort. We have also added unexpected touches to both exterior and interior design; from the recessed door handles to the way the worked to make driving and interacting with the car as natural and immersive as possible.”

The Smart #1 and Smart #3 ranges have been available in Australia since late 2024 and its latest product, the #5 mid-size SUV, will be launched by year’s end. The #5 is the largest model the brand has ever produced and in top-spec Brabus form , makes a massive 475kW of power and hits 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Local pricing and specifications for the Smart #5 will be announced closer to its late 2025 Australian release date.

Geely Holding Group chairman and founder Li Shufu has issued a stark warning about the global electric vehicle (EV) market, cautioning that the industry is facing a period of “serious overcapacity.”

Speaking at an automotive forum in Chongqing recently, as reported by Reuters, Li announced that Geely would refrain from building new manufacturing plants or expanding capacity at existing facilities, in a bid to avoid adding to the growing glut of vehicle production.

Geely, a major player in the automotive world, owns brands including Geely Auto and Volvo Cars, and has stakes in Polestar, Smart and Lotus. Li’s comments reflect broader anxiety within China’s automotive sector, which has seen an intensifying price war as manufacturers compete aggressively for market share.

Geely EX5 recently launched in Australia

With domestic demand softening, many Chinese automakers are increasingly looking to foreign markets to offload excess supply.

Prominent Chinese carmakers such as BYD, Chery Auto, and Great Wall Motor have already ramped up international expansion, establishing factories in markets like Southeast Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe.

However, this global push has also prompted concerns from foreign regulators and industry leaders, particularly in the European Union and United States, over potential oversaturation and competition with local producers.

Geely, for its part, is taking a collaborative approach to overseas manufacturing. In February, the company announced plans to utilize Renault’s existing production facilities in Brazil rather than construct new plants. The move includes taking a minority stake in Renault’s local business.

While Reuters reported in April that Chinese regulatory approval for the partnership had been delayed, Geely later stated that the cooperation was proceeding successfully.

Li’s remarks underscore a critical moment for the EV sector: while governments and consumers continue to back electrification, the rapid scaling of production risks creating more supply than the market can absorb. His call for restraint may serve as a signal to peers in China and beyond that sustainable growth should take precedence over expansion for expansion’s sake.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers is actively exploring two major reforms in electric vehicle (EV) policy: the introduction of a national road‑user charge (RUC) and the phasing out of the fringe benefits tax (FBT) exemption for EV buyers.

In a recent address to the National Press Club, Chalmers confirmed that a road‑user charge is now high on the reform agenda, aimed to replace fuel excise revenue lost as Australians transition to EVs.

With fuel excise generating $15.7 billion in 2023–24, a projected shortfall of around A$470 million is expected from 2024–25.

Instead of taxing fuel, the proposed RUC would charge drivers based on kilometres travelled, offering a fairer, mileage-based system. Chalmers indicated the federal government will coordinate with states and territories – like NSW and Western Australia, which plan their own schemes – to implement a national framework.

State-level trials have already begun: Victoria introduced a per-kilometre charge in 2021, which was ruled an unconstitutional excise by the High Court, forcing a refund of around A$7 million.

NSW aims to implement a charge by 2027 or once EVs make up 30 per cent of new car sales.

While debate continues on design – likely involving odometer or GPS tracking – the Australian Automobile Association supports RUC provided the revenue is ring‑fenced for road infrastructure.

The FBT exemption to encourage EV uptake is also under the microscope. This incentive costs the budget around half a billion dollars annually, and critics argue it subsidises wealthier EV buyers who do not directly contribute to road infrastructure via fuel taxes.

A current benefit exempts EV novated leases under the luxury car threshold from fringe benefits tax (FBT), worth approximately $4700 per employee on a $50,000 vehicle.

However, this exemption is expected to come under review by mid-2027, in line with evolving EV uptake.

Contenders

Winner – Isuzu D-Max X-Rider

Price: From $32,700 plus on-road costs (SX High-Ride 4×2 single cab manual) to $78,900 +ORC (Blade 4×4 dual cab auto); X-Rider from $57,990 drive away

From $32,700 plus on-road costs (SX High-Ride 4×2 single cab manual) to $78,900 +ORC (Blade 4×4 dual cab auto); X-Rider from $57,990 drive away Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: X-Rider – 3.0L turbo diesel: 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.0L/100km, 207g/km. Also in the range – 1.9L turbo-diesel: 110kW/350Nm, 6-speed manual or auto, 2WD or 4WD, 6.7-7.0L/100km, 177-184g/km; 3.0L turbo diesel: 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed manual or auto, 2WD or 4WD, 8.0L/100km, 207g/km

X-Rider – 3.0L turbo diesel: 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.0L/100km, 207g/km. Also in the range – 1.9L turbo-diesel: 110kW/350Nm, 6-speed manual or auto, 2WD or 4WD, 6.7-7.0L/100km, 177-184g/km; 3.0L turbo diesel: 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed manual or auto, 2WD or 4WD, 8.0L/100km, 207g/km Dimensions: X-Rider 5280mm long, 1870mm wide, 1785mm tall, 3125mm long wheelbase

X-Rider 5280mm long, 1870mm wide, 1785mm tall, 3125mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 2800kg -3500kg/3000kg – 3100kg/53700kg – 6000kg

2800kg -3500kg/3000kg – 3100kg/53700kg – 6000kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Six-year/150,000 km, up to seven years months of roadside assistance with each dealer service, annually/every 15,000km

Six-year/150,000 km, up to seven years months of roadside assistance with each dealer service, annually/every 15,000km Five-year service cost: $2,245 ($449 per year)

Things we like Excellent safety equipment across the range

Modern and feature-packed cabin

X-Rider spec is great value for money Not so much Trusty 3.0L diesel is loud

Huge range can get confusing

X-Rider misses out on leather wheel, climate control, etc

It’s easy to pigeonhole the Isuzu D-MAX as a crude but endearing workhorse that has built its own minor cult following. That’s to underplay the incremental development that has seen that D-MAX comfortably occupy the third spot in the Australian dual-cab ute sales charts for 2024, netting a near 12 per cent share of the market. That’s more than double the sales of the next best contenders, the Mitsubishi Triton and the Mazda BT-50. So Isuzu is clearly doing something very right.

No, the D-MAX can’t hold a candle to the Ford Ranger in terms of sophistication, but it’s not so very far off a Toyota Hilux. What’s more, it comes with a six-year warranty, although it does carry a 150,000km limit, which is something to consider if you’re cross shopping versus Toyota’s five-year, unlimited kilometre deal.

The X-Rider stands out, value-wise, because it adds a lot of exterior swagger to the lower-spec LS-M. The X-Rider is equipped with a 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre turbo-diesel with six-speed automatic transmission, with four-wheel drive system. While the engine could be more refined, it is relatively fuel efficient in the real world with under 7.0L/100km fuel consumption easy to achieve on highways.

The 1.9-litre 110kW/350Nm powerplant that’s fitted to the SX Crew Cab entry-level versions should probably be given a wide berth, as for $2000 you can upgrade to the 3.0-litre with 140kW/450Nm. That’s money very well spent, as it nets you a far more flexible and relaxed engine. Because Isuzu only sells two models – this and the MU-X SUV – it keeps itself busy with a fully fleshed-out range of variants for each.

Therefore the steps from one model to the next are small and it pays to do your homework on which of the trims – SX, LS-M, X-Rider, LS-U, X-Terrain and Blade – is right for your requirements. The good-looking X-Rider Crew Cab is largely a dark-finish cosmetic pack above the LS-M grade, and will doubtless appeal to those who want a little more bling. The LS-M is $3700 cheaper and comes with Bi-LED headlights, 17-inch alloys and higher grade cloth interior. As you ascend the range, the price tag begins to look a little more self-conscious, with the flagship $73,990 Blade being the off-road focused one, broadly adjacent to a Ranger Tremor or a Hilux Rogue.

With a thriving owner community and a wide range of accessories available, plus parts support in some of the more remote reaches of Australia, the D-MAX does a lot to appeal to those who prize capability and aren’t afraid to take their ute off the beaten track. It might not be the number one pick here, but it’ll be the first port of call for many who are looking for something that more than punches above its weight.

JAC T9 Haven

Price: From $42,662 plus on-road costs (Oasis) – $45,630 +ORC (Haven)

From $42,662 plus on-road costs (Oasis) – $45,630 +ORC (Haven) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/410Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.6L/100km, 202g/km

2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/410Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.6L/100km, 202g/km Dimensions: 5330mm long, 1983mm wide, 1920mm tall, 3110mm long wheelbase

5330mm long, 1983mm wide, 1920mm tall, 3110mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3200kg/3100kg/5630kg

3200kg/3100kg/5630kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km warranty, seven years of roadside assistance, annual/15,000km

Seven-year/unlimited km warranty, seven years of roadside assistance, annual/15,000km Five-year service cost: $2133 ($426 per year)

Things we like Excellent value for money

Great warranty and service package

Feature-loaded across the range Not so much Needs more grunt

Rivals can tow more

Ride quality needs finessing

The JAC T9 is a brand new product to the Australian market, having launched locally earlier this year. It offers not quite the same level of capability as segment leaders, but it is priced significantly less than them at just $42,662 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Oasis.

Under the bonnet of the T9 is a 120kW/410Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that’s mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, which is noticeably less grunt than most competitors and as a result, its 3200kg braked towing capacity is 300kg less than its main rivals. On the road, the T9 is surprisingly refined and comfortable, though the ride quality is too stiff.

Inside the T9 Haven is a good quality and feature-packed cabin that compares well with rivals. Centre of the cabin is a large 10.4-inch touchscreen with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it’s easy to use, though could feature more kit such as satellite navigation. The 7.0-inch digital driver’s display is small, however, and could use more functionality.

The T9 range is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance and five years/75,000km of servicing costs $2133 or $426 per annum, which is low in the segment. Overall, there are some clear improvements that need to be made to the JAC T9: more grunt for more on-road and towing performance and a smoother ride quality are the big ticket items. But if they’re no issue to you, the JAC T9 is worth consideration against more expensive rivals and the top-spec Haven model makes most sense as it includes a lot for under $50,000 drive away.

LDV T60 Max Mega Tub Plus

Price: From $38,990 drive away (Pro) – $45,630 plus on-road costs (Mega Tub Plus)

From $38,990 drive away (Pro) – $45,630 plus on-road costs (Mega Tub Plus) Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 160kW/500Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.9-8.1L/100km, 207-214g/km

2.0L twin-turbo diesel: 160kW/500Nm, eight-speed auto, 4WD, 7.9-8.1L/100km, 207-214g/km Dimensions: 5365-5710mm long, 1900-1926mm wide, 1815mm tall, 3155-3490mm long wheelbase

5365-5710mm long, 1900-1926mm wide, 1815mm tall, 3155-3490mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3500kg/3050-3150kg/6250-6350kg

3500kg/3050-3150kg/6250-6350kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/200,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, check up at six months/5000km, then annual/15,000km

Seven-year/200,000km warranty, five years of roadside assistance, check up at six months/5000km, then annual/15,000km Five-year service cost: No capped price servicing

Things we like Punchy 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine

Nicely appointed cabin

Excellent value for money Not so much No capped price servicing program

Loud and unrefined engine

AEB not standard on some variants

The LDV T60 has been on the Australian market for some time now, and has just received another update aimed at keeping it fresh. It received a futuristic new interior, an uprated twin-turbocharged diesel engine and updated styling to give it a more butch exterior look.

LDV also gave the T60 a new multi-link coil-spring rear suspension set up for a greater ride comfort, and it’s definitely more comfortable than the pre-updated model, especially in urban driving. Its new twin-turbo diesel engine boasts healthy figures in the segment: 160kW of power and 500Nm of torque, while it’s mated to an excellent ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Value remains a strong suit for the T60, with the top spec Mega Tub Plus available for comfortably

under $50,000 drive away. Features include AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance,

a 12.3-inch screens, a wireless phone charger and black 18-inch alloy wheels.

While the LDV T60 has a long seven-year/200,000km warranty with five years of roadside assistance, there’s no capped price servicing plan so dealers decide how much it will cost to service. That makes it tough for those trying to budget the running costs of their new vehicle.

Overall, the LDV T60 presents an interesting option in the ute segment, particularly if you’re value-focused. While some models are missing important safety tech, its service costs are unknown and its new – admittedly gruntier – twin-turbocharged diesel is unrefined and loud, it still has a lot going for it such as its tweaked design, new dashboard and improved ride quality.

GWM Cannon Ultra

Price: From $35,490 drive away (Premium 4×2 single cab) to $50,990 drive away (XSR 4×4 dual cab); Ultra from $44,490 drive away

From $35,490 drive away (Premium 4×2 single cab) to $50,990 drive away (XSR 4×4 dual cab); Ultra from $44,490 drive away Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/400Nm, 8-speed auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.6-8.1L/100km, 199-214g/km; Ultra – 2.4L turbo-diesel: 135kW/480Nm, 9-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 221g/km

2.0L turbo-diesel: 120kW/400Nm, 8-speed auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.6-8.1L/100km, 199-214g/km; Ultra – 2.4L turbo-diesel: 135kW/480Nm, 9-speed auto, 4WD, 8.4L/100km, 221g/km Dimensions: 5416-5703mm long, 1947mm wide, 1884-1997mm tall, 3230mm long wheelbase

5416-5703mm long, 1947mm wide, 1884-1997mm tall, 3230mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3200kg -3500kg/3050kg – 3225kg/5590kg – 6300kg

3200kg -3500kg/3050kg – 3225kg/5590kg – 6300kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, yearly/first 10,000km and then every 15,000km afterwards

Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, yearly/first 10,000km and then every 15,000km afterwards Five-year service cost: $2065-$2530 ($413-$506 per year)

Things we like Very well priced across the range

Wide range of variants

Surprisingly high quality interior Not so much Stiff ride quality

Strange service intervals

Active safety systems need refinement

When the GWM Ute – as the Cannon was known then – arrived on the scene in 2021, it set a new level of value in the ute segment priced from just $35,490. Since then, GWM has updated the Cannon with a pretty serious facelift earlier this year delivering a more powerful engine, an updated interior and more features. Pleasingly though, the Cannon’s value equation is still excellent – the top-spec XSR is only $50,990 drive away.

Having said that, we’d go for the Ultra that’s priced at $44,490 drive away. Equipment on the Ultra still includes synthetic leather trim, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, a wireless phone charger and active safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a 360-degree camera.

Under the Cannon’s bonnet is either a 2.0-litre or a beefier 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, with the 2.0L mated to an eight-speed auto and the 2.4L a nine-speeder, to ensure that you’re always in the power band accessing the full 480Nm of torque. Driving the Cannon is a totally fine experience, with light steering and good refinement, though the ride is too stiff.

Inside the Cannon is a great quality and seemingly luxurious (for the segment) interior with a lot of soft touch materials and good practicality. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is responsive and features wireless phone connectivity, while the rear seat is roomy enough for two adults.

The GWM’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is one of the best in the ute segment, while its service intervals are a bit off though servicing isn’t expensive. Overall, the GWM Cannon presents as a great value and good all-round ute that deserves consideration if you’re after a bargain.

KGM Musso Ultimate XLV

Price: From $38,000 drive away (ELX) to $44,200 drive away (Ultimate); Ultimate XLV – from $41,500 drive away

From $38,000 drive away (ELX) to $44,200 drive away (Ultimate); Ultimate XLV – from $41,500 drive away Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.2L turbo-diesel: 133kW/400Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.6-9.0L/100km, 226-236g/km

2.2L turbo-diesel: 133kW/400Nm, 6-speed auto, 4WD, 8.6-9.0L/100km, 226-236g/km Dimensions: Up to 5409mm long, 1950mm wide, 1855mm tall, 3210mm long wheelbase

Up to 5409mm long, 1950mm wide, 1855mm tall, 3210mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3500kg/2880-2980kg/6380-6480kg

3500kg/2880-2980kg/6380-6480kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, annual/every 15,000km

Seven-year/unlimited km, five years of roadside assistance, annual/every 15,000km Five-year service cost: $2298 ($459 per year)

Things we like Excellent value for money

Optional XLV pack adds further capability

Great warranty and service package Not so much More grunt would be appreciated

No more manual option

Outdated lap-only rear middle seatbelt

If you’re looking for a good all-round ute that won’t break the bank, we think that the KGM Musso should be at the top of your test drive list. Not only is it excellent value for money, but it’s also quite comfortable, good to drive, well equipped across the range and spacious on the inside.

Priced from just $38,000 drive away for the entry level ELX, even with the optional extended length XLV package and the optional Luxury Package for features such as a sunroof and even heated outboard rear seats, the top-spec Musso Ultimate doesn’t touch $50,000 drive away. Remember when utes used to be that cheap?

Under the bonnet of the Musso range is a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system. Making 133kW/400Nm outputs (420Nm in XLV variants), it’s outshone in the grunt department by many rivals – we’d love to see its Rexton SUV sibling’s 148kW/441Nm tune applied, and eight-speed auto fitted – but it’s still quite a willing drivetrain that’s quite refined for the segment.

The Musso isn’t perfect as it only has a lap sash seatbelt for the middle rear seat and there’s no single cab or manual transmission options, but the KGM Musso is a great option if you’re after a value-priced ute that just does its job well. That it’s covered by a long warranty and isn’t expensive to service is just the cherry on top.

Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R

Price: From $34,490 plus on-road costs (GLX 4×2 Single Cab manual) to $63,840 +ORC (GSR); GLX-R – from $56,490 drive away

From $34,490 plus on-road costs (GLX 4×2 Single Cab manual) to $63,840 +ORC (GSR); GLX-R – from $56,490 drive away Drivetrain/economy/CO2 emissions: 2.4L bi-turbo diesel: 140kW/470Nm, 6-speed manual or auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.4-7.7L/100km, 195-203g/km

2.4L bi-turbo diesel: 140kW/470Nm, 6-speed manual or auto, 2WD or 4WD, 7.4-7.7L/100km, 195-203g/km Dimensions: Up to 5320mm long, 1865mm wide, 1795mm tall, 3130mm long wheelbase

Up to 5320mm long, 1865mm wide, 1795mm tall, 3130mm long wheelbase Towing capacity/GVM/GCM: 3500kg/3070kg – 3200kg/6210kg – 6250kg

3500kg/3070kg – 3200kg/6210kg – 6250kg Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/100,000km, extendable to 10-years/200,000km, 12 months of roadside assistance with each dealer service up to four years in total, annually/15,000km

Five-year/100,000km, extendable to 10-years/200,000km, 12 months of roadside assistance with each dealer service up to four years in total, annually/15,000km Five-year service cost: $2545 ($509 per year)

Things we like Grunty bi-turbo diesel engine standard across the range

GLX-R is great value for money

Good refinement in the segment Not so much More expensive than it used to be

Manual only on base models

No hybrid drivetrain yet

Released in 2024, the current shape Mitsubishi Triton received a big upgrade into its current generation to make it more modern and feature-rich, but also more capable and practical than ever before.

Under the bonnet of every Triton model is a new bi-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that outpunches rivals such as the Isuzu D-Max while also giving the Triton the industry standard 3500kg braked towing rating. On the road, the new Triton is a big improvement over the previous model, while giving a more solid road feel than some rivals. Its new engine is refined as well, especially against the loud 3.0L unit in the D-Max/BT-50 twins, though it would be great to see a plug-in hybrid variant as Mitsubishi is a pioneer in the PHEV space.

We’d be choosing the mid-spec GLX-R that’s currently available for a very reasonable $56,490 drive

away and features equipment such as a leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 9.0-

inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and a full safety suite including a 360-degree

camera, AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

The cabin of the Triton is a massive improvement on the previous shape with better quality, more tech – a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring is standard across the range – and more practicality, with more rear seat space than the previous model.

While the standard warranty is a five-year/100,000km job, if it’s kept serviced at a Mitsubishi dealership after that, up to 10 years of warranty is available and its five-year service cost averages out to a reasonable $509 per year. Add in its big improvement over the previous model, its comfortable driving experience and grunty engine, and the Triton is a worthy ute option.

Škoda has officially rolled out its all-new flagship model, the Superb Sportline, in both sedan and wagon variants, set to arrive in Australian showrooms this June.

Built on the advanced MQB Evo platform, Škoda says the new Superb benefits from enhanced chassis rigidity, resulting in more confident handling and improved ride comfort. The cabin has been designed with passenger serenity in mind, delivering a quiet, luxurious environment, while continuing Škoda’s priorities of space and functionality.

Under the bonnet, both body styles boast a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with all-wheel drive, producing 195kW and 400Nm of torque. The Sportline Sedan accelerates from 0–100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, while the Wagon follows closely at 5.7 seconds. The performance credentials are complemented by a 7-speed DSG transmission, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), and progressive steering, ensuring a spirited yet refined drive.

Starting at $67,990 RRP for the sedan and $69,690 RRP for the wagon, Škoda also offers Škoda Choice (Guaranteed Future Value) financing, with weekly payments from $198 and $201 respectively.

Standard features include 19-inch ‘Torcular’ alloy wheels, a 13-inch infotainment screen with navigation and wireless smartphone integration, a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, CANTON premium audio, tri-zone climate control, and massage-equipped front sports seats. Safety is equally comprehensive, with Škoda’s Travel Assist, 360-degree cameras, and 10 airbags included as standard.

The Sportline Wagon builds on the Sedan’s practicality, expanding boot capacity from 589L to 634L (or up to 1,920L with the rear seats folded). Additional features include roof rails, a variable boot floor, and an optional panoramic sunroof.

Škoda Australia Product Manager Aline Carrullo says the new Superb aims to attract a growing base of discerning customers. “It’s designed for those who value comfort, intelligent design, and performance across all road conditions,” she said, citing the Superb’s competitive pricing and extensive standard equipment.

The new Superb also comes with a 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty.