2007-2010 BMW E70 X5 and E71 X6 recalled over electrical fault

BMW Australia is recalling 16,850 E70 X5 and E71 X6 models sold between 2007 and 2010 over an electrical fault which could cause the vehicles to catch fire.

The fault involves a plug connection from the wiring harness to the blower controller may deteriorate over time which could short circuit or overheat.

According to Product Safety Australia this may cause a fire – increasing the risk of an accident.

BMW is contacting all known owners to arrange an inspection and repair.

Alternatively, customers can get in touch with an authorised BMW Service centre, call the BMW Group Customer Interaction Centre on 1800 813 299 or visit: www.bmw.com.au

The Product Safety Australia website has a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) list of all affected X5 and X6 models.