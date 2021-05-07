Subscribe
News

Nissan recalls 2015 Navara over child seat fault

The problem affects the top tethers which could break in an accident

7 May 2021
Kathryn Fisk
2015 Nissan Navara

Nissan Australia has recalled 73 of its Navaras over an issue with its child restraint system.

The fault identified involves the system’s top tethers on the 2015 D23 Navara which “may not be strong enough to keep a child seat securely fastened and may break during an accident”.

According to Product Safety Australia, if the tethers break or the child seat is not securely fastened, the child may not be adequately restrained in their seat during an accident, which could cause serious injury or death.

Nissan has compiled a list of the affected vehicles’ VINs.

Owners should contact their preferred Nissan dealer to organise for the top tethers to be replaced, free of charge.

For further information, contact the Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm AEST) or visit: https://www.nissan.com.au/find-a-dealer

MORENavara news and reviews
MORENissan stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+
News

Mercedes-Benz Australia increases vehicle prices for the fourth time in 15 months

45 models receive an average price increase of 3.72 per cent

a day ago
James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.