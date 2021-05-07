Nissan Australia has recalled 73 of its Navaras over an issue with its child restraint system.

The fault identified involves the system’s top tethers on the 2015 D23 Navara which “may not be strong enough to keep a child seat securely fastened and may break during an accident”.

According to Product Safety Australia, if the tethers break or the child seat is not securely fastened, the child may not be adequately restrained in their seat during an accident, which could cause serious injury or death.

Nissan has compiled a list of the affected vehicles’ VINs.

Owners should contact their preferred Nissan dealer to organise for the top tethers to be replaced, free of charge.

For further information, contact the Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm AEST) or visit: https://www.nissan.com.au/find-a-dealer

