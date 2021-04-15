2019-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Australia has recalled eight of its Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK) model over a crankshaft issue.

In the small number of affected vehicles, made between 2018 and 2020, the signal from the crankshaft position sensor may fail, according to Product Safety Australia.

The fault could result in the engine stalling, the driver being unable to restart it, or total loss of engine power, increasing the risk of an accident happening.

When parts become available, FCA Australia will contact owners of the affected model advising them to take their vehicle to their preferred Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealer for repair, free of charge.

For further information, owners can call 1300 133 079 or contact Jeep online: www.jeep.com.au/contact-us.html

MORE: Grand Cherokee news and reviews

MORE: All Jeep stories