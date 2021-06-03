Mercedes-Benz Australia has issued a recall for 15 examples of its 2019-2020 Mercedes-AMG GT53 4MATIC, after a fault was discovered with the vehicles’ wheel hub covers.

According to the German marque, the hub covers may not have been manufactured correctly, which could result in them falling off in regular driving situations.

Mercedes-Benz is asking affected owners to contact their preferred authorised dealer to organise a time for a vehicle inspection.

If a fault is found with the wheel hub covers, they will be repaired by the automaker free of charge.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Mercedes Australia on 1300 762 718. A list of the affected vehicles’ VINs can also be found by clicking here.