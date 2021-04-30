Nissan Australia is recalling Jukes built in 2019 over a fault affecting the airbag.
The issue, which affects 56 F15 Jukes manufactured between April and May 2019, involves the heat shield.
According to Product Safety Australia, which has a list of VIN numbers for affected vehicles, the heat shield may not be in the proper position around the front driver airbag's inflator.
That means that when the airbag is triggered, hot gas could damage it or cause it to tear which could cause occupants seriously injury or even death if they were involved in an accident.
Owners are advised to contact their preferred Nissan dealer to organise for the driver's airbag assembly to be replaced, free of charge.
For further information, contact the Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 6.00pm AEST) or visit: https://www.nissan.com.au/find-a-dealer
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
Welcome to the new-look WhichCar.com.au
WhichCar.com.au takes on a brand-new look, with a mix of evolutionary and revolutionary elements to bring you the best in automotive news and features.
- News
Renault to cap vehicle speed at 180km/h from 2022
The French manufacturer has followed in Volvo's footsteps, restricting speed in the interests of safety
- News
Mitsubishi Triton canopy recalled over fire risk
The affected accessory would have been sold and fitted to vehicles between May 2018 and February this year