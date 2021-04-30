Subscribe
Juke recalled over airbag issue

The fault involves the airbag which could cause serious injury to the driver if triggered in an accident

30 Apr 2021
Kathryn Fisk
2019 Nissan Juke

Nissan Australia is recalling Jukes built in 2019 over a fault affecting the airbag.

The issue, which affects 56 F15 Jukes manufactured between April and May 2019, involves the heat shield.

According to Product Safety Australia, which has a list of VIN numbers for affected vehicles, the heat shield may not be in the proper position around the front driver airbag's inflator.

That means that when the airbag is triggered, hot gas could damage it or cause it to tear which could cause occupants seriously injury or even death if they were involved in an accident.

Owners are advised to contact their preferred Nissan dealer to organise for the driver's airbag assembly to be replaced, free of charge.

For further information, contact the Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 6.00pm AEST) or visit: https://www.nissan.com.au/find-a-dealer

