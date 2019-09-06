Ford Mustang fans will be slightly disappointed to find that the price of the all-American muscle car has jumped across the board.

‘Slightly disappointed’ because the news isn’t so bad, but nonetheless those shopping for a Mustang will be expected to pony up an extra $500 for every model except for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost convertible, which jumps just $300.

As such, the Mustang range now starts from $51,490 (before on-road costs) for the Ecoboost Fastback and finishes up almost $50k dearer at $100,480 for the Mustang R-Spec.

Ford managed to sell 309 examples of the Mustang in March which was up from 214 in February. However, on the whole, Mustang sales have endured a pretty steady slump in 2020, with new registrations down 40 per cent year-to-date compared to 2019. These pricing changes wouldn't have been passed on lightly in this current climate.

Engine outputs stay the same, meaning the Ecoboost retains its 236kW/448Nm figures from the 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and the GT cars keep the 339kW/556Nm naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8.

The hotted-up R-Spec continues with its supercharged 5.0-litre V8 with 522kW/827Nm outputs as the hero car for the range - if you can find one.

Convertibles continue to be only offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission and the R-Spec is only offered as a six-speed manual, but the Fastback cars can be had with either.

We haven't come to expect any specification updates for the Mustang, leading us to suggest that the change in price is likely due to currency fluctuations.

We’ve contacted Ford Australia to find a definitive answer and will report back here once we have one.

2020 Ford Mustang Australian pricing