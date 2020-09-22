2020 Mazda CX-30 Astina recalled Mazda recalled for tailgate fix

Mazda has issued a recall for 2668 examples of its 2020 CX-30 Astina small SUV after a fault was discovered with the tailgate mechanism.

According to the notice: “The boot's power liftgate may partially lower unexpectedly from the fully opened position when the vehicle is parked facing uphill on a slope in high ambient temperature.”

Mazda notes the faulty liftgate may cause injury if it partially lowers and comes into contact with someone accessing the rear storage area.

The Japanese manufacturer will be contacting affected customers directly to inform them of the issue.

However, the part needed to rectify the problem with the tailgate mechanism won’t be available in Australia until May.

Once the part does arrive, owners will need to drop off their CX-30 at a preferred Mazda dealership, where the problem will be fixed at no cost.

Owners wanting further information about this recall can contact Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411.

Mazda has also included a full list of the affected vehicles VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.

