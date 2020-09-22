WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2020 Mazda CX-30 Astina recalled Mazda recalled for tailgate fix

By James Robinson, 23 Mar 2021 Car News

2020 Mazda CX-30 Astina recalled Mazda recalled for tailgate fix

Parts to fix the problem won’t be here until May

Mazda has issued a recall for 2668 examples of its 2020 CX-30 Astina small SUV after a fault was discovered with the tailgate mechanism. 

According to the notice: “The boot's power liftgate may partially lower unexpectedly from the fully opened position when the vehicle is parked facing uphill on a slope in high ambient temperature.”

Mazda notes the faulty liftgate may cause injury if it partially lowers and comes into contact with someone accessing the rear storage area. 

The Japanese manufacturer will be contacting affected customers directly to inform them of the issue. 

However, the part needed to rectify the problem with the tailgate mechanism won’t be available in Australia until May.

Once the part does arrive, owners will need to drop off their CX-30 at a preferred Mazda dealership, where the problem will be fixed at no cost. 

Owners wanting further information about this recall can contact Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411.

Mazda has also included a full list of the affected vehicles VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.

MORE: CX-30 stories
MORE: All Mazda stories

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Related cars, prices and reviews

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Reviews

  2. Advice

  3. News