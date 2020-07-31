2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, 2020 GLA recalled for airbag issue

Mercedes-Benz Australia has issued two recalls for its 2020-built A-Class and GLA due to two distinct issues being discovered.

Nineteen examples of 2020 A-Class models have been identified as missing the right rear seat's belt bracket, which is used to secure a child seat to the ISOFIX holder.

According to Mercedes, this could mean the child’s seat is insecurely mounted, and as a result, the child may not be adequately restrained in their seat.

Mercedes has also found a fault with 13 examples of its 2020 GLA models, which involves the ground connection of the front passenger airbag.

As a result of the unit not meeting specifications, the automaker says that electrostatic charges may not be diverted via the ground connection.

This could trigger the front passenger airbag to deploy randomly and without notice.

Mercedes is asking that customers contact their local authorised dealership to organise a time to have their vehicles inspected. If a fault is found, it will be repaired with new parts, free of charge.

The automaker has also created a list of the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers. For A-Class owners, click here, and for GLA owners, click here.

