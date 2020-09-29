WhichCar
Mercedes-Benz recalls 2020 C-Class, EQC and GLC

By James Robinson, 23 Apr 2021 Car News

Mercedes-Benz recalls 2020 C, EQC and GLC

719 vehicles affected by the issue

Mercedes-Benz Australia has issued a recall for 719 of its 2020-registered C-Class, GLC and all-electric EQC. 

According to the German automaker, a defect has been identified with the vehicles’ steering control unit.

As a result, the steering wheel wiring harness may be damaged and susceptible to increased moisture build-up.

If that happens, Mercedes says there’s a potential for the wiring harness to short circuit, which could result in the loss of electric power steering assistance or could even start a fire. 

Mercedes is asking that all owners with a 2020 C-Class, GLC or EQC make contact with their preferred authorised dealer for a no-cost inspection and repair if required. 

The Stuttgart firm’s local arm has also created a full list of all the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers, which can be viewed here

To find your preferred dealer visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.com.au/passengercars/mercedes-benz-cars/dealer-locator.html

MORE: All Mercedes-Benz stories

 

 

