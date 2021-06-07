Snapshot Software issue has impacted the emergency call system (eCall) communication module

Vehicle software update should fix the problem

Mercedes-Benz Australia has issued a recall for five examples of its GLA and GLC compact and mid-size SUVs after a fault was detected with the vehicles’ onboard software.

According to the automaker, the software issue has impacted the emergency call system (eCall) communication module.

As a result, the module may be deactivated, which means it might not be possible for the vehicle occupants to connect with emergency services, either manually or automatically, if an incident occurs.

This could mean emergency vehicles may not be directed to the affected vehicle or may be delayed.

2 The Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes is asking affected vehicle owners to organise a time to have their cars brought to an authorised dealer for a software update, which should fix the problem free of charge.

Anyone seeking more information about the recall can contact Mercedes-Benz Australia on 1300 762 718.

A list of the affected vehicles’ VINs can also be viewed here.