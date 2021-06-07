Subscribe
Mercedes-Benz recalls GLE over airbag issue

Just eight cars are affected by the airbag-related malfunction

7 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Mercedes-Benz GLE
  • Eight MY2020 GLE models under recall
  • Bonding issue with the dashboard could lead to front airbag not deploying
  • Mercedes-Benz offering to repair free of charge

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for its MY2020 GLE model over an issue which could lead to airbag failure.

Only eight cars have the problem, which stems from the dashboard not being bonded together properly.

Mercedes-Benz claims the issue could result in the passenger airbag not deploying in the event of a crash.

Owners of GLE models purchased from January 6, 2020 until September 22, 2020 have been advised to contact their preferred local Mercedes-Benz dealer for a repair, free of charge.

A list of the VINs can be found here.

