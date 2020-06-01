Toyota Australia 2020-built HiLux recalled over wiring and roller cover faults

Toyota Australia is recalling 683 HiLux utes built between May and October 2020, due to three faults being identified.

The first fault, which the Japanese automaker says affects all 683 examples, was identified with the vehicles’ wiring harness.

According to Toyota, the wiring harnesses insulation may wear over time due to vehicle vibrations when driving, and this could lead to the harness coming into direct contact with a battery clamp.

If that happens, there is a potential for a short circuit to occur, which may lead to power loss or even a fire.

The second fault impacts 633 examples of the 2020 HiLux and involves the ute’s roller cover.

Toyota says the roller cover and 12V accessory socket may stop working due to a lack of over-current protection.

This could lead to internal components of the Dark Current Unit (DCU) being damaged if the affected vehicles’ batteries are disconnected or reconnected.

The final fault is to do with the Roller Cover Electronic Control Unit (ECU) software and is said to only impact 281 examples of the work ute.

The ECU issue may cause the roller cover to suffer from abnormalities in its operation, which could cause the cover’s motor to overheat and damage itself.

Toyota Australia will be contacting all owners of affected vehicles via SMS, email and/or mail and asking them to make a time to book their vehicle in with an authorised Toyota dealer.

The carmaker also asks that owners keep their contact details up-to-date with Toyota so it can effectively reach out to all involved parties.

Faulty vehicles will be inspected and repaired free of charge to owners, with the fix estimated to take between 30 and 90 minutes, depending on what faults are identified.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the Toyota recall campaign helpline on 1800 987 366.

