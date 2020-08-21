The Audi E-Tron A6 concept has officially dropped ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, revealing the first vehicle set to debut on the brand’s incoming Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.

After concept images were teased and then leaked, Audi has released full details on the Audi A6 E-Tron concept that will headline its presence at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The A6 E-Tron concept previews the direction of electric technology at the Volkswagen Auto Group, where PPE will underpin a range of vehicles and body styles.

While Audi says this A6 E-Tron concept is 95 per cent of the way to production guise, it won’t spawn a market version until late 2022 alongside something in the B-segment. And fear not, Audi says it will complement, not replace, the internal combustion A6 model range.

As for what might change before the A6 E-Tron reaches production, the concept has been slightly flattened and widened for a more dramatic exterior design, so expect a narrower and taller A6 E-Tron. It’ll need door handles, as well.

Externally, the A6 E-Tron concept delivers a 0.22 drag coefficient through various aerodynamic features. These include the camera-based virtual mirrors similar to what’s found on the current E-Tron SUV.

The rear diffuser sporting a central air outlet also reduces drag and lift. Meanwhile, the front end is defined by that enclosed single-frame ‘grille’ flanked by air intakes claimed to cool the drivetrain, battery and brakes.

The battery at the core of this platform is new, says Audi, and has been critical to achieving a 700km range for the production car. The lithium-ion unit is rated at 100kWh.

When hooked up to 800-volt charging facilities, Audi claims the A6 E-Tron concept can generate 300km worth of range in 10 minutes, while the battery can go from five to 80 per cent in 25 minutes.

Measuring 4.96m long, designers have paid close attention to rounded surfaces on the car to balance the interplay between concave and convex sections. Meanwhile, short overhangs and a wide coupe roof arch complement 22-inch wheels.

Audi hasn't revealed images of the interior yet, claiming the A6 E-Tron is still a pure exterior design showcase. It’s finished in a Heliosilver paint, which reflects more thermal radiation to reduce heat and the need for interior cooling – boosting range.

As well as efficiency, the A6 E-Tron concept also hopes to deliver stunning performance.

Audi claims it will be able to hit 100km/h from rest in under four seconds in production trim, with a dual-motor quattro drivetrain rated at 350kW-plus and 800Nm.

Buyers will also be able to option a single motor drivetrain driving the rear axle that’s claimed to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under seven seconds.

Suspension wise, the concept features adaptive air suspension and multi-link arrangements at either end.

Audi stresses lighting is a big part of the A6 E-Tron concept. Its Matrix LED headlights can project moving images on a wall, while OLED lights feature at the rear.

For more details and news on the A6 E-Tron concept, stay tuned when the Shanghai Auto Show opens this Wednesday, April 21.

