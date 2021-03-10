2021 Audi SQ2 Pricing and features

There’s a new addition to the sporty micro SUV segment set to arrive in Australia, in the form of the updated 2021 Audi SQ2.

Having been on sale in Europe for some years, the recently refreshed Audi SQ2 is set to land in showrooms in May with pricing starting at $64,400.

It intends to do battle with the likes of Mercedes-AMG's GLA45, BMW's X2 M35i, and Jaguar's E-Pace R-Dynamic.

Landing as a single-spec offering with VAG's familiar 2.0 TFSI 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine under the bonnet, the SQ2 promises 221kW and 400Nm.

Audi claims the SQ2 can perform a 4.9-second sprint to 100km/h, and is backed up by Audi’s seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox and the marque’s signature Quattro all-wheel drive system.

A swathe of included standard kit includes S sport suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators and light sequences, high-beam assist, red brake calipers, quad tailpipes and unique exterior styling.

Inside, the front seats are swathed in Nappa leather with diamond pattern stitching, S embossing and contrasting seat colours, S sport leather steering wheel, and various bespoke elements.

Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit with S-specific display, a 705W Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, and a suite of advanced driver assist systems are included as standard.

The new Audi SQ2 will be available in nine different exterior colours and two interior colour combinations, and is expected to arrive in local showrooms in May.