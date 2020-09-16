Ford has added a new affordable option to its popular Ranger dual-cab line-up that is aimed firmly at the worksite and outback, but brings added all-terrain ability and extra equipment for a bargain price.

Dubbed the Ford Ranger XL Tradie, the new arrival is based on the $50,990 XL 4x4 Double Cab and adds popular options into the standard equipment but, with a driveaway price of $47,990, the newest version is now the cheapest version on offer in the 19-variant family.

Powered by the longstanding 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel, six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, the Tradie is positioned above the stripper-spec XL 2.2-litre diesel and 3.2-litre manual but is significantly cheaper than both.

Interested customers are advised to act fast though as Ford says the limited edition will only be offered “while stocks last” although the company has not stated exactly how many it will be making available. Miss out on the limited-time deal and Ford will ask $52,190 for a Tradie before on-road costs.

Adding to the XL 3.2-litre auto standard equipment, the latest hard-working Ranger option gets a durability-boosting black nudge bar, matching side steps and a bed liner, while unique-design 16-inch alloy wheels in black are also thrown in with the bundle.

Mounted to the nudge bar, a 21-inch LED light bar enhances night-driving visibility and safety, while a factory fitted towbar completes the set of extra equipment offered by all Tradie dual-cabs.

Arctic White and True Red are the no-cost colour options but, for an extra $650 Ford will dress the Tradie up in Meteor Grey, Aluminium Silver, Blue Lightning or Shadow Black.

Like the non-limited XL 3.2-litre auto, the Tradie gets a respectable range of technology including Ford’s Sync3 information and entertainment system, which brings a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, and access to FordPass Connect.

In conjunction with the FordPass Connect smartphone application, the feature enables remote locking and unlocking, remote start and vehicle status information from the user's device.

Despite its position at the most affordable end of the Ranger dual-cab range, the Tradie is offered with a high level of active safety equipment including forward collision mitigation technology and a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Complementing the standard 4x4 transmission, the XL Tradie has high and low range gearing, a locking rear differential and water wading depth of up to 800mm at a maximum speed of 7km/h.

The new Ranger XL 4x4 Tradie Double Cab is on sale now and joins a long line of special editions from the Blue Oval, including the Sport, FX4 Max and Wildtrak X.

