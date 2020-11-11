WhichCar
2021 Hyundai Kona N hot SUV teased

By Tom Fraser, 10 Mar 2021 Car News

Hyundai has revealed a shadowy first look at its first-ever performance SUV, the Kona N

Hyundai has kicked off a teaser campaign for its newest N model, the Kona N small SUV.

The series of images are the first to be shown of the Kona N without its camouflage, revealing an aggressive front end with requisite N badging, letterboxed vents above the grille and subtle red accenting to the splitter to highlight its ‘hot SUV’ nature.

The theme continues at the rear with red highlighting accentuating a faux-diffuser that houses two gargantuan exhaust pipes. It also sports a large double rear wing with an integrated additional brake light, as is customary for Hyundai’s N models.

Read next The new Hyundai Kona N is officially coming here!

Its wheel flares look slightly-enlarged to mark the occasion and will no doubt house a set of sporty wheels to complete the look (though wheels aren’t pictured this time).

The Kona N marks the first time Hyundai’s N performance division has touched an SUV, which the brand promises will combine the best sports characteristics of a traditional Hyundai N model with the comfort and practicality of an SUV.

While it largely remains an SUV, Hyundai has lowered the Kona N in the pursuit of optimum handling characteristics.

READ Everything you want to know about the new i30 N

Body-coloured fenders provide visual emphasis of the car’s low, wide stance. 

The Kona will be the first SUV to join the N range, harbouring an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission mated with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Hyundai is staying quiet on performance figures for now, but we’d hope to see numbers eclipsing those of its hatch cousin (206kW and 392Nm). 

It’s the fourth N model to be revealed as part of an N product offensive, following the new i20 N, facelifted i30 N, i30 N sedan. It will be followed by Sonata and Tucson N models, which, like the Kona have been confirmed for our shores.

Hyundai promises more information will come soon, while the car itself will go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.

