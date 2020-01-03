Hyundai’s updated its Venue small-SUV for the new model year, simplifying variant names while introducing new kit to justify a small price bump.

To kick off the changes Hyundai's dropped the Go nameplate from the base grade car, which will be simply known as the Venue. It’s followed by the Active and Elite (shown) grades as before, with all variants attracting a $500 price increase.

The entry-level point into the Venue range now stands at $20,690 for a six-speed manual-equipped model while the six-speed automatic model is $2020 more.

Equipment levels have grown and, on the base model, the Venue now welcomes standard 15-inch alloy wheels to replace steel items.

The base model also upgrades to a sliding centre console box as well as heated door mirrors.

MORE Hyundai Venue Elite review



Stepping up to the $22,690 Active variant results in a two grand jump above the base grade car, but it does ride on larger 17-inch alloys.

Tech wise, Apple Carplay and Android Auto remain standard fit across all three grades but now feature wireless connection capability.

Premium cloth seats and bolsters are no longer the reserves of just the Premium variant Venue, with the base grade scoring the cloth and the Active variant receiving the bolsters.

Smart key access remains an Elite-only feature after upgrades introduced earlier this year, but the top-grade Venue, priced at $26,490, now welcomes a sunroof to further qualify the $500 bump.

The Elite continues to offer only an automatic to pair with its 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine while there are no mechanical changes announced for the Venue’s front-wheel drive small SUV package.

Metallic or mica paint is one of the few options indicated and stands at $495.

The new Venue is pegged to arrive in December. But if you're hanging out for the recently-facelifted Stonic, Kia’s answer to the Hyundai Venue, its December launch has been delayed until early 2021 with the brand working to resolve supply issues and launch the Stonic with adequate volume.

The Stonic’s similarly sized to the Venue baby SUV, given it’s based on the Rio small hatchback platform and will offer a 1.4-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions.

But if you’re hoping for a little more spice from your small SUV, the Stonic will launch with a GT-Line variant that harbours a turbocharged three cylinder engine and seven-speed dual clutch transmission – as found in the Rio GT-Line.

Its 74kW power output is down on the Hyundai Venue’s 90kW, but the Stonic GT-Line’s 172Nm torque figure is 21Nm musclier.

NEXT What is Australia's best small SUV?