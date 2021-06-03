Snapshot Cerato GT pricing starts at $36,990

Interior revision sees upgraded tech feature - still no digital dash

Mechanical components carry over from older model

The 2021 Kia Cerato GT will be released to the Australian public this month, going on sale towards the back end of June from $36,990 drive-away – a $1,000 increase over the 2020 model.

Following Kia's update of the Cerato range earlier this year, the revised GT trim will score updated technology in the cabin while retaining the same mechanical components as the car it replaces.

A big selling point for the new Cerato GT is the addition of a sunroof as standard, a feature which had previously been unavailable, while ventilated front seats return for the 2021 update.

3

The interior scores the same range of upgrades which were featured in the broader Cerato update, with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen replacing the outgoing eight-inch unit, though the GT still misses out on the 10.25-inch digital dash used overseas, with an analogue cluster gaining a 4.2-inch info display.

Other mod-cons will carry over from the outgoing car, such as; wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker JBL Premium sound system and a powered eight-way adjustable driver's seat.

Active safety features like lane-following assist and rear-seat alert are now fitted, alongside returning tech such as adaptive cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

Carrying over from the 2020 GT is the 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, putting out 150kW and 265Nm through the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to drive the front wheels, with fuel consumption remaining at 6.8L/100km.

3

To justify the almost $6,000 separating the GT from its Sport Plus sibling, other upgrades have been fitted such as Michelin Pilot Sport four-shod 18-inch wheels, multi-link rear suspension, red exterior accents, LED headlights and taillights, leather-trimmed sports seats with red piping and GT branding in the cabin.

The 2021 Cerato GT will go on sale from mid-June at Kia dealers.

Pricing

All listed prices are drive-away.

S - $23,490.00

S with Safety Pack - $24,990.00

S Automatic - $25,490.00

S Automatic with Safety Pack - $26,990.00

Sport Manual - $25,490.00

Sport Manual with Safety Pack - $26,990.00

Sport Automatic - $27,490.00

Sport Automatic with Safety Pack - $28,990.00

Sport Plus - $31,190.00

GT - $36,990.00 (new)

MORE Kia Cerato stories