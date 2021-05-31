Snapshot Eclipse Cross PHEV could be the cheapest plug-in hybrid on the market

Twin-motor 4WD taken from Outlander PHEV

57km range achievable on battery power only

The newest plug-in hybrid in Mitsubishi's line-up is set to land in Australia this July with the Eclipse Cross PHEV joining the existing Outlander in its range of PHEV vehicles.

Announced in November last year, the Eclipse Cross PHEV will first arrive in New Zealand in June before coming across to Australia, bolstering an ever-growing market of plug-in hybrid options.

Though pricing hasn't yet been announced, the Eclipse Cross PHEV could start as low as $45,000, making it the cheapest PHEV on the market and joining the MG HS and Hyundai Ioniq as the only contenders under the $50,000 marker.

3 Initial renderings of the Eclipse Cross PHEV were launched when the range received an update late last year

A 2.4-litre, 94kW/199Nm petrol engine is combined with a twin-motor system from the Outlander on the Eclipse Cross's front and rear axles, each producing 60kW/137Nm and 70kW/195Nm respectively.

Under the floor is a 13.8kWh battery pack, good for up to 57km of emission-free driving on the electric motors operating in EV-only mode.

Then there is a Series Hybrid mode available, where the petrol engine acts as a generator for the electric motors which in turn continue to propel the car.

Lastly, the electric motors can also act as range extenders for the petrol engine in Parallel Hybrid mode, working together to increase range, switching where the power comes from depending on the scenario.

3 The Eclipse Cross PHEV borrows its drivetrain from the big brother Outlander which has been on sale since 2014

Those in areas prone to power cuts will be happy to see the Eclipse Cross can also be used as a generator, providing up to 1500 watts of power from two onboard outlets or provide the ability to run a household for up to 10 days when fully fuelled and charged with the Vehicle-to-Home system.

Charging the PHEV will be possible using a regular home socket, wallbox or public charging station, similar to its Outlander big brother.

The Eclipse Cross PHEV enters an ever-growing market with Peugeot, Ford and Mazda all releasing their own hybrid options in the crossover class in the next 12 months.

