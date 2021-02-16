The Nissan X-Trail medium SUV has received a slight update for the 2021 model year that will see it through until the all-new model arrives in 2022.
The update sees the X-Trail become the latest Nissan model to score Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is standard across the range and viewed through a 7.0-inch touchscreen with updated graphics. Voice recognition is also included.
The ST and TS grades also gain digital radio, which was already available in the upper-spec ST-L and Ti.
Meanwhile, the ST-L sees its alloy-wheel size grow from 17- to 18-inches, while it and the range-topping Ti gain an intelligent driver alert system that, at speeds above 60km/h, uses steering sensors to detect erratic driving and audibly warns the driver and advises they take a break.
MORE How the Nissan X-Trail changed my mind about SUVs
Prices have gone up between $475 and $675, depending on the variant, as a result.
There are no aesthetic changes compared to the 2020 X-Trail, and it retains the same powertrain line-up, which includes 2.0-litre, 2.5-litre petrol engines and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel with choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
All variants but the entry-level ST 2.0-litre petrol manual come with a continuously variable transmission.
The range still includes two seven-seat versions that come with either ST or ST-L spec grades.
This should be the final instalment of the third-generation T32 X-Trail, which first went on sale in Australia in April 2014 and received a significant upgrade in May 2017.
TWIN TEST Nissan X-Trail v Honda CR-V
It will be replaced by the fourth-generation X-Trail in 2022, which will usher in new looks inside and out, new tech, a bunch of added safety gear and a more powerful 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine set to produce 135kW/245Nm.
The interior will be one of the most impressive aspects of the new car, showing off a completely redesigned cabin that features a new dash design, centre console, a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen, with higher-spec models gaining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.
MY21 Nissan X-Trail pricing
|
X-Trail variant
|
2021
|
2020
|
ST 2.5L manual 2WD
|
$30,665
|
$30,040
|
ST 2.5L 2WD
|
$32,665
|
$32,040
|
ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD
|
$34,265
|
$33,640
|
ST 2.5L AWD
|
$34,665
|
$34,040
|
TS 2.5L diesel AWD
|
$37,465
|
$36,840
|
ST-L 2.5L 2WD
|
$38,525
|
$37,850
|
ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD
|
$40,125
|
$39,450
|
ST-L 2.5L AWD
|
$40,525
|
$39,850
|
TI 2.5L AWD
|
$45,965
|
$45,490
All listed prices exclude on-road costs.
READ NEXT 2020 Nissan X-Trail range review