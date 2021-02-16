WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Nissan X-Trail scores Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2021

By David Bonnici, 17 Feb 2021 Car News

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan has added a few new features to its MY21 X-Trail range to see it through to the all-new 2022 model

The Nissan X-Trail medium SUV has received a slight update for the 2021 model year that will see it through until the all-new model arrives in 2022.

The update sees the X-Trail become the latest Nissan model to score Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is standard across the range and viewed through a 7.0-inch touchscreen with updated graphics. Voice recognition is also included.

Nissan X-Trail review

The ST and TS grades also gain digital radio, which was already available in the upper-spec ST-L and Ti.

Meanwhile, the ST-L sees its alloy-wheel size grow from 17- to 18-inches, while it and the range-topping Ti gain an intelligent driver alert system that, at speeds above 60km/h, uses steering sensors to detect erratic driving and audibly warns the driver and advises they take a break.

MORE How the Nissan X-Trail changed my mind about SUVs

Prices have gone up between $475 and $675, depending on the variant, as a result.

There are no aesthetic changes compared to the 2020 X-Trail, and it retains the same powertrain line-up, which includes 2.0-litre, 2.5-litre petrol engines and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel with choice of front- or all-wheel drive. 

Nissan X-Trail review

All variants but the entry-level ST 2.0-litre petrol manual come with a continuously variable transmission.

The range still includes two seven-seat versions that come with either ST or ST-L spec grades.

Nissan X-Trail Dash

This should be the final instalment of the third-generation T32 X-Trail, which first went on sale in Australia in April 2014 and received a significant upgrade in May 2017.

TWIN TEST Nissan X-Trail v Honda CR-V 

It will be replaced by the fourth-generation X-Trail in 2022, which will usher in new looks inside and out, new tech, a bunch of added safety gear and a more powerful 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine set to produce 135kW/245Nm.

2021 nissan x-trail

The interior will be one of the most impressive aspects of the new car, showing off a completely redesigned cabin that features a new dash design, centre console, a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen, with higher-spec models gaining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

MY21 Nissan X-Trail pricing

X-Trail variant

2021
Price    

2020
Price   

ST 2.5L manual 2WD       

$30,665          

$30,040

ST 2.5L 2WD

$32,665

$32,040

ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD

$34,265

$33,640

ST 2.5L AWD  

$34,665

$34,040

TS 2.5L diesel AWD

$37,465

$36,840

ST-L 2.5L 2WD

$38,525

$37,850

ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD

$40,125

$39,450

ST-L 2.5L AWD  

$40,525 

$39,850 

TI 2.5L AWD  

$45,965

$45,490 

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.

 READ NEXT 2020 Nissan X-Trail range review

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News