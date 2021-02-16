The Nissan X-Trail medium SUV has received a slight update for the 2021 model year that will see it through until the all-new model arrives in 2022.

The update sees the X-Trail become the latest Nissan model to score Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is standard across the range and viewed through a 7.0-inch touchscreen with updated graphics. Voice recognition is also included.

The ST and TS grades also gain digital radio, which was already available in the upper-spec ST-L and Ti.

Meanwhile, the ST-L sees its alloy-wheel size grow from 17- to 18-inches, while it and the range-topping Ti gain an intelligent driver alert system that, at speeds above 60km/h, uses steering sensors to detect erratic driving and audibly warns the driver and advises they take a break.

Prices have gone up between $475 and $675, depending on the variant, as a result.

There are no aesthetic changes compared to the 2020 X-Trail, and it retains the same powertrain line-up, which includes 2.0-litre, 2.5-litre petrol engines and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel with choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

All variants but the entry-level ST 2.0-litre petrol manual come with a continuously variable transmission.

The range still includes two seven-seat versions that come with either ST or ST-L spec grades.

This should be the final instalment of the third-generation T32 X-Trail, which first went on sale in Australia in April 2014 and received a significant upgrade in May 2017.

It will be replaced by the fourth-generation X-Trail in 2022, which will usher in new looks inside and out, new tech, a bunch of added safety gear and a more powerful 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine set to produce 135kW/245Nm.

The interior will be one of the most impressive aspects of the new car, showing off a completely redesigned cabin that features a new dash design, centre console, a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen, with higher-spec models gaining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

MY21 Nissan X-Trail pricing

X-Trail variant 2021

Price 2020

Price ST 2.5L manual 2WD $30,665 $30,040 ST 2.5L 2WD $32,665 $32,040 ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD $34,265 $33,640 ST 2.5L AWD $34,665 $34,040 TS 2.5L diesel AWD $37,465 $36,840 ST-L 2.5L 2WD $38,525 $37,850 ST 7-seat 2.5L 2WD $40,125 $39,450 ST-L 2.5L AWD $40,525 $39,850 TI 2.5L AWD $45,965 $45,490

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.