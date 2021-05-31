Snapshot HiLux listed as second-most stolen vehicle in 2020

Thefts up 165 per cent from 2019-2020

Almost one-third of stolen HiLux utes never recovered

A confidential letter to Toyota's dealers has detailed how the Japanese brand it trying to combat a soaring increase in thefts of its most popular model in Australia, the HiLux.

By the end of 2021, the new HiLux will come equipped with vehicle tracking technology, acting as both a deterrent for potential thieves and to track the vehicle down before it disappears completely.

The technology can also be used to trigger contact with an SOS number and emergency services in the event of an accident, a critical feature in a single-vehicle accident with no one else around to help.

3 The Toyota HiLux was the highest-selling vehicle locally in 2020 but has seen a rapid rise in thefts in the past few years

All post-August 2021 HiLux variants are likely to receive the anti-theft tech, differing in looks to the current range from a black aerial just above the windscreen to a body coloured shark-fin shaped aerial on the roof.

Toyota's 'Stolen Vehicle Tracking' is nothing new, it can currently be found in the new Camry and Yaris Cross, but a rapid rise in HiLux thefts has forced the manufacturer into making changes.

Last year 2064 HiLux utes were stolen, a 165 per cent increase compared to 2019, making it the second most stolen car in Australia, only behind the Holden Commodore which had a 52 per cent decrease on the year prior to 2429.

3 The 'bee-sting' aerial above the windscreen of the current HiLux will be replaced with a shark-fin, denoting a car with the anti-theft tech

Other changes will be made to the late-2021 HiLux line-up with dual-zone air conditioning becoming standard in the SR5, Rogue and Rugged X variants, matching the specs of competitors in the same class such as the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok and Mitsubishi Triton.

While the Rogue variant is in line to score a four-camera, 360-degree vision system, implementation of individual tyre pressure monitoring will be absent across the range, something which lets the HiLux down compared to the Ranger and Amarok.

The updated HiLux is likely to land in Australia around September or October 2021.

