The 2021 Toyota Kluger seven-seater SUV is due in Australia soon, going on sale locally in June.

Built on Toyota’s versatile TNGA platform, the fourth generation of the popular family SUV offers a hybrid drivetrain for the first time, as well as a host of new tech and safety features.

These new highlights have brought with it a significant price hike for the entire Kluger line-up, which is now a minimum of $2800 dearer than the car it replaces, with prices starting at $47,650 before on-road costs.

There are three different trim levels across the model range – the entry-level GX, mid-range GXL and top-shelf Grande.

Powertrains and drive system

Two different powertrains are available from launch – a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine and a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a rear-mounted electric motor.

The V6 produces 218kW and 350Nm, and can be had in both front- and all-wheel drive versions of the new Kluger. An eight-speed automatic torque-converter transmission is standard.

Fuel economy is rated at 8.7L/100km for the FWD versions and 8.8-8.9L/100km for the AWD variants.

The AWD system found in the GX and GXL features a new Dynamic Torque Control system, which allows the rear axle to be disconnected when it’s not required, with torque split from 100:0 to 50:50 across the axles, according to the conditions.

The Grande model sees the AWD system gain torque vectoring, which adds a pair of couplings on the rear axle that enables torque to be sent independently to the rear left and right wheels as needed.

All petrol-powered AWD Klugers benefit from a multi-terrain drive select system that includes Rock & Dirt mode and Mud & Sand mode, which automatically adjusts the car’s steering, braking, throttle, and transmission to optimise traction and stability.

The four-cylinder hybrid powertrain is only available with an 'e-Four' AWD system, and has a combined power rating of 184kW and 242Nm.

The petrol and electric motors are mated to an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT), with fuel economy rated at just 5.6 litres/100km – an impressive claim, given the SUV’s 2000kg-plus kerb weight.

Using its rear-mounted electric motor, Toyota’s e-Four AWD system can send up to 100 per cent of drive to the front wheels, or up to 80 per cent through to the rear, depending on conditions.

Both transmissions also come equipped with three different driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

The hybrid Kluger’s transmission is also been fitted with a trail mode switch, further enhancing traction on low-grip surfaces.

Regardless of the model or powertrain, the new SUV benefits from a completely new multi-link front and rear suspension setup, as well as a powerful braking package that features 340mm front and 338mm rear disc brakes.

Safety

Standard safety features are bolstered in the new Kluger, with Toyota Safety Sense adding road sign assist, emergency steering assist and intersection turn assist.

These new aids work in conjunction with a host of other previously available safety systems such as pedestrian and cyclist pre-collision detection.

There's also active cruise control, lane-keep assist, auto-high beam, blind-spot monitoring, reversing camera, seven airbags and front and rear parking sensors.

Standard equipment

Inside, the infotainment system and its 8.0-inch touch display offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, AM/FM/DAB+ radio, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other equipment that comes as standard across the Kluger range includes keyless entry and start, rain-sensing wipers, automatic lights, dual-zone climate control, and five USB ports.

The middle-range GXL model adds additional luxuries such as synthetic leather upholstery, satellite navigation, powered and heated front seats, and tri-zone climate control.

The range-topping Grande takes things a step further, adding heated and cooled front seats with additional leather accents, head-up display, 11-speaker JBL audio system, hands-free power tailgate, panoramic view monitor and a panoramic roof.

The new Kluger becomes the eighth model in Toyota’s current line-up to feature a hybridised powertrain, as the Japanese manufacturer pushes further towards a more EV-focused future.

Be sure to watch this space, as WhichCar brings you more information about the fourth-generation Toyota Kluger ahead of its local launch in June.

2021 Toyota Kluger pricing for Australia

GX 2WD petrol - $47,650

GXL 2WD petrol - $56,850

Grande 2WD petrol - $68,900

GX AWD petrol - $51,650

GXL AWD petrol - $60,850

Grande AWD petrol - $72,900

GX AWD hybrid - $54,150

GXL AWD hybrid - $63,350

Grande AWD hybrid - $75,400

