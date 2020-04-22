Australian pricing for the facelifted 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan mid-size SUV has been announced, with the new car featuring refreshed looks, revised powertrains and more equipment as standard – though the price of entry has risen.

For the first time on a Volkswagen Tiguan, standard equipment adds a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, powered boot release and a full suite of ‘IQ. Drive’ safety features including adaptive cruise control.

The three-strong range now kicks off $4700 more expensive than before, though a brace of new Life, Elegance and R-Line variants mean like-for-like comparisons with the previous Tiguan range aren’t simple.

The pre-facelift two-wheel-drive $34,990 Trendline entry-level specification has been dropped from the range, meaning the line-up now begins at a higher specification than before.

More accurately, the new Tiguan Life 110TSI entry-level car is $39,690 (before on-road costs) and compares spec-wise with the old Tiguan Comfortline (which was $200 more affordable).

The Tiguan Life is powered by a 110 TSI 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 110kW/250Nm as standard, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to the front wheels only.

A 132TSI 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 132kW/320Nm, all-wheel drive and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission can be selected at extra cost.

Standard kit includes Volkswagen’s newly-named ‘IQ. Drive’ safety gear with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go traffic function, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep guidance and assist, rear-cross traffic assist, front and rear parking sensors and driver fatigue detection.

The Life variant also stocks a rear view camera, LED headlights, configurable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring, hands-free electric boot release, 18-inch ‘Nizza’ wheels, tri-zone touch-sensitive climate controls and electric folding mirrors.

Tiguan Elegance comes with a choice of either a 162TSI 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 162kW/350Nm or a 147TDI 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 147kW/400Nm outputs. Both engines are mated to seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions with all-wheel-drive.

The petrol Elegance costs $50,790 (before ORCs) and the diesel-engined option costs $52,290 (before ORCs).

It’s the first time a diesel engine has been offered in the standard Tiguan range since late 2018.

Elegance models benefit from a number of features over the Tiguan Life, including a larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen, leather appointed upholstery, electric front seat adjustments with memory and heating functions, heated steering wheel, 19-inch ‘Auckland’ wheels, tinted rear windows, additional chrome trim, ambient interior lighting, matrix LED headlights and premium tail lights with dynamic indicators and adaptive chassis control.

The Tiguan R-Line tops the range from $53,790 (before ORCs) with the 162TSI petrol engine or $55,290 (before ORCs) in diesel 147TDI guise. The diesel engine offering is new for the sporting R-Line specification.

Additional specifications over the Elegance model grade includes 20-inch ‘Misano’ wheels, R-Line steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, R-Line ‘Vienna’ leather appointed upholstery, R-Line exterior styling, stainless steel pedals, black headliner and progressive steering.

As with the pre-facelift Tiguan, a $2500 Sound and Vision package with a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system and 360-degree surround view monitor can be had on Elegance/R-Line variants.

A $5000 Luxury pack can up-spec the Tiguan Life with ‘Vienna’ leather appointed upholstery, electric front seat adjustments with memory and heating functions, heated steering wheel and a panoramic electric glass sunroof.

The panoramic sunroof can be equipped to Elegance/R-Line variants for $2000, while each variant in the range can wear metallic/pearlescent paint for $800.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan range is covered by VW’s five-year/unlimited kilometre factory warranty, and can be had with pre-purchased servicing for either three- ($1200) or five-years ($2400) with 12-month intervals.

A staggered launch will see 110TSI variants first go on sale in mid-March, followed by the 162TSI and 147TDI variants in May, and finally the 132TSI cars will arrive in June.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Australian pricing

Tiguan Life 110TSI - $39,690

Tiguan Life 132TSI - $43,690

Tiguan 162TSI Elegance - $50,790

Tiguan 147TDI Elegance - $52,290

Tiguan 162TSI R-Line - $53,790

Tiguan 147TDI R-Line – $55,290

All prices expressed in this story exclude on-road costs.

