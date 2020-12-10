2022 BMW iX Australian specification revealed

The brand-new BMW iX electric SUV will arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2021 with two model variants.

Production examples are currently undergoing final testing in Europe, but we can expect a two-strong line-up consisting of the iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50.

BMW stopped short of announcing pricing for the two model grades; we expect to find out how much each will cost closer to launch later this year.

It slides into the Australian market to compete against other large electric SUVs such as the Audi e-Tron, Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

You can find out more about the BMW iX by reading through our reveal story, but as a quick refresher, the iX SUV is the next generation of BMW electric vehicles.

It shares much of its dimensions with the X5 large SUV, but sports a new styling language and a vastly different interior experience thanks to the inclusion of the new iDrive 8 infotainment.

The range begins with the xDrive40, which stocks a 70kWh battery and sends power to all four wheels, while the top-tier xDrive50 will do the same using a battery with “energy content in excess of 100kWh” – roughly equal to the top-spec Teslas.

The xDrive40 has 240kW and shifts from zero to 100km/h in six seconds and the xDrive50 has 370kW and does the same sprint in under five seconds.

BMW says the xDrive40 can travel more than 400km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge and the xDrive50 will run 600km before needing to be plugged into the mains.

Speaking of charging, the BMW iX accepts fast-charging DC current at a rate of 200kW in the xDrive50 and at a rate of 150kW in the entry-level xDrive40.

In both model grades, BMW says the high-voltage battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in less than 40 minutes.

Levels of equipment have yet to be detailed, but expect to hear more about interior and exterior appointments as we get closer to the launch of the iX.

That said, we reckon the 14.9-inch curved iDrive 8 display will feature in both variants, as well as a similarly high spec of gear, considering its high position in the BMW line-up.

We do know that a swathe of natural materials will be used, such as floor mats made from recovered fishing nets and sustainably-sourced wood and leather will be used for trim appointments.