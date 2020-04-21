2022 BMW M2 caught playing in the snow

Our snappers have caught the next-generation BMW M2 sports car in the wild, wearing heavy camouflage and showing off its drift skills.

Images were first snapped of the new M2 undergoing winter testing around an ice track in Sweden, though it’s now also been seen hitting the local streets around the BMW factory in Munich, Germany.

Sadly, BMW has actually done a bang-up job at hiding the 2022 M2’s design with the camouflage.

Of course, it gets a set of pumped wheel guards hiding large M Sport wheels, though the most encouraging design feature we can see is the more traditional BMW kidney grille.

It seems not to have followed in its buck-toothed M4 brethren’s footsteps.

Our first glimpse of the standard 2 Series showed an interesting departure from BMW’s current styling, especially at the rear end.



Next-gen standard 2 Series was first seen last year.

Fingers crossed this full-bottle M version amps up the aggressiveness with sports front and rear bumpers, as well as a bulging bonnet.

It’s very early to say – and BMW has said nothing on the matter – but we wouldn’t be surprised if M Division swapped out the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six of old and used a tuned-up version of the M135i’s 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder instead.

Further suggestions floated online give the next-gen M2 a de-tuned version of the current M3’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder, as was the arrangement in the previous M2 Competition.

No doubt performance buffs will be holding out for the latter, though it’s too early to say what’ll eventually feature under the bonnet.

Unlike the BMW M3 and M4 twins, the next-gen BMW M2 is unlikely to go all-wheel-drive, instead retaining its rear-drive layout.

The new BMW 2 Series is expected to be revealed towards the end of 2021 – making this M2 likely to debut in 2022 – and this, a very early sneak peek at what to expect.

