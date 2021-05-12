Talking points

Pajero moniker finally retiring after four decades and four generations

Just 800 Final Edition examples being offered

Three different variants available – GLX Final Edition, GLS Final Edition, and Exceed Final Edition

The 2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition prices and specs have been unveiled, as the Japanese firm bids farewell to its legendary SUV.

The fabled appellation was first revealed at the 1983 running of the Paris Dakar, and the Pajero would go on to win the gruelling event two years later in ‘85.

More than 120,000 examples have been sold in Australia since its ‘83 launch, and despite being discontinued in Japan back in 2019, Aussies are getting one last shot to own a Pajero.

WhichCar will update this story with Final Edition photography when it becomes available.

Availability and pricing

Just 800 examples have been built, and they’re split into three different variants – GLX Final Edition, GLS Final Edition, and the Exceed Final Edition.

The entry-level GLX costs $54,990, while the mid-level GLS will set buyers back $60,490, and the range-topping Exceed costs $63,490.

Drivetrain and fuel economy

Powering the Final Edition Pajeros is the same 4M41 3.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that’s been found in the Pajero for the past five years.

The motor is rated at 141kW and 441Nm, and sends its power to all four wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. Braked towing capacity is still rated at 3000 kilograms.

On the ADR-rated combined cycle, the Pajero returns an economy figure of 9.1L/100km, and comes equipped with an 88L fuel tank.

All Final Edition Pajeros also score Mitsubishi’s Super-Select II four-wheel drive system, which enables full-time four-wheel drive mode, low/high-range functions and the ability to lock the centre diff.

Equipment

All iterations come equipped with ‘Final Edition’ badging, rubber cargo boot liner, tinted bonnet protector and a leather-bound folder for the servicing books and documentation.

The base GLX Final Edition comes with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, plug-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB digital radio, single-zone climate control, six-speaker sound system, reversing camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel as standard.

The GLS builds on these features, and also adds automatic wipers, automatic headlights, powered and heated front seats, partial leather interior, 12-speaker sound system, rear parking sensors, and privacy glass.

The top-shelf Exceed scores further additional options like a full-leather interior, sunroof, and brushed aluminium pedals.

Safety

Although it’s getting quite long-in-the-tooth, the four-generation Pajero scored a five-star ANCAP safety rating back in 2011 when it was first tested.

ABS brakes and airbags come as standard, but in terms of other safety features, there’s not much to speak of.

Warranty and servicing

As is the case with all Mitsubishis, the Pajero Final editions come with a 10 year/200,000km new car warranty, and a five year Perforation Corrosion Warranty.

A 10-year capped-price servicing plan is available to purchase from Mitsubishi.

