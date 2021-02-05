2022 Nissan Frontier revealed

The heavily-overhauled Nissan Frontier pick-up ute has dropped alongside the Pathfinder reveal, with the American-market truck moving on to its third generation with an all-new body and new interior after 16 years.

New Frontiers ride on the same steel ladder-frame chassis the nameplate has relied on since 2005, and featured under previous-generation Navaras, but welcomes a completely new exterior offered in crew-cab and King-cab body styles.

It features a revised 3.8-litre petrol V6 based on the newly revealed Pathfinder’s 3.5-litre V6.

Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the new six produces 232kW and 381Nm, replacing a 4.0-litre V6 and five-speed automatic in the outgoing Frontier.

Engineers have also revised spring and damper tuning while adding a rear roll bar to complement a stiffer front unit.

New urethane bump stops, hydraulic body mounts and Bilstein off-road dampers feature on higher-grade models like the Pro-4X and Pro-X. Steering remains hydraulic but is quickened.

Nissan’s pictured the former variant in these photos, showing off design language that places the Frontier in the spotlight among market rivals like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma in North America.

Darkened, blocky elements match wide fenders that Nissan says emulates “hard-body” compact pick-ups from the late ‘80s and ‘90s. They're flanked by LED rear lights and rolls on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 265/70 off-road tyres.

Inside presents an even bigger evolution, designed around a larger 8.0-inch media screen unit in the centre stack that can be upgraded to 9.0 inches, while a change in materials equals a much higher perceived quality. Laminated windows also feature on all Frontiers, matched with seats Nissan calls Zero Gravity items.

Nissan also plans NISMO branded upgrades for the Frontier line, such as step-off rails with removable steps, upgraded suspension, and cargo bed tents and ladder racks.

Safety features include Nissan’s ‘Safety Shield 360’ range, adding lane departure warning, blind spot warning and rear automatic emergency braking, while modern technology also extends to phone mirroring apps inside.

Nissan plans to begin sales of the Frontier in North America this June, with overseas pricing yet to be revealed.

