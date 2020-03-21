2022 Volvo XC60 tech update bound for Australia

A new Google Android-based infotainment system is bound for 2022 Volvo XC60s, which will also receive the mildest of design tweaks and updated safety tech.

The 2022 update was initially revealed to the European market, but WhichCar has since confirmed the new XC60s will arrive in Australia “around July 2021”.

Read next Top 10 Cars with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Android infotainment replaces Volvo’s old system, though the new software is still housed in the signature portrait-mount 9.0-inch screen.

It allows for a user-friendly experience for those well-acquainted with Google’s OS and offers Google-based Digital Services apps for things like personal assistant and Maps navigation.

The Android-powered infotainment system will be able to display native in-car apps offered through the Google Play store, meaning navigation apps like Waze can be downloaded straight to the car’s system.

The infotainment also provides access to Volvo’s dedicated app and controls the wireless phone charging system.

Apart from the new-design infotainment software, 2022 models also receive the company’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. It uses ultrasonic sensors, radars and cameras to facilitate semi-autonomous driving through the Pilot Assist function.

Read 2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered review

New XC60s will also receive slightly different looks. Bumpers and grilles have been slightly modified, while new interior trim options and colour palettes are available. Though you’d have to be a trainspotter to spot the differences.

No changes were detailed regarding the engine line-up, which is expected to retain the same suite of turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in various states of tune.

Updated 2022-specification Volvo XC60s will first go on sale in Europe in late May, before being made available to Australians from July 2021.