Aston Martin DBX rendered as futuristic EV SUV

The DBX is a crucial car for Aston Martin. Its development can be traced back to 2015, and it's tasked with ushering in a new era for the storied British marque.

But if you thought its design was a little too conventional, California-based car designer Jiaqi Han has come up with a dramatic reimagining of the big British brute.

19

Currently working for Bentley Motors as an exterior designer, the initial sketches for the Aston Martin SUV stem back from Han’s time studying at the esteemed ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. The eye-catching renderings put forth a futuristic electric SUV, complete with innovative occupancy and luggage solutions, blended with striking design.

Han’s spoken of his vision to “create more opportunities for design and layout”, with a sleek and sloping roofline with a long-bonnet effect and a heavy rear-cab bias.

19

Curiously, instead of four conventional occupancy doors, the massive rear panels are reverse-hinged and yield a simply massive aperture through which to access both front and rear seats.

Two front panels are situated ahead of the A-pillar and open as a conventional door would, allowing access to two extra stowage compartments - almost akin to the McLaren F1, perhaps.

19

Han sees this unusual stowage solution to be an innovative packaging cue which exploits the SUVs electric architecture, while retaining Aston Martin’s signature long-bonnet.

“The luggage in the dash-to-axle space is a key design feature of this vehicle” explains Han.

“It allows the window graphic to be extended into the luggage compartment, showcasing this unique function”.

While Aston Martin’s future roadmap is heavily focused on the uptake of electrification, promising to electrify all models by 2025, we suspect Han’s renderings would require further reworking to meet the various international design regulations.

Still, it remains a tantalising case study in how the luxury high-riders of the future may look.