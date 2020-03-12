Race not cancelled say organisers

It's nothing but a cash grab says world champ

Gates remain closed at Albert Park 30min past opening time

Rumours swirl that F1 drivers have flown home

1020hrs - that's it. The Australian Grand Prix for 2020 is officially cancelled...however, there are still thousands of people at the venue, and it appears that the support cateogories including Supercars,

1010hrs - could this be the first confirmation that the race is over?

0950hrs - An image has emerged of a boarding manifest for an Emirates flight departing Melbourne this morning with Sebastien Vettel's name on it. Requests by WhichCar to confirm whether Kimi Raikkonen is still in Australia have also gone unanswered.

This is the photo circulating that purports to be a passenger list for Emirates flight EK409 which left Melbourne THIS MORNING at 6am - showing F1 Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen (in 1A and 3A). If true, there's two drivers who won't be racing at @ausgrandprix pic.twitter.com/5AdU9YccfI — Trevor Long (@trevorlong) March 12, 2020

0920hrs - Reports are emerging that crowds will be banned from the AGP this weekend. "At the very least there will be no fans at the Grand Prix this weekend," said Premier Dan Andrews at a press conference in Sydney.

0830hrs - Despite widespread reports, the Australian Grand Prix appears to be going ahead as usual. Racegoers, officials and media have received texts saying that “the event is continuing and the gates will open as normal.”

It comes as pressure mounts on F1 to cancel the race, with McLaren withdrawing from the weekend after one of its team members tested positive to COVID-19.

Australian Grand Prix 2020: the lead-up

It’s being suggested that F1 teams may choose to simply sit in their garages when the first practice session starts at 12pm, while reports are emerging that some drivers including Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastien Vettel have actually left the country.

Estaban Ocon wearing a mask as he arrives on Thursday

Support categories like Supercars are operating as normal, with team officials confirming that they are running to their schedule. However, it's understood that the gates to the Albert Park venue remain closed this Friday morning, as organisers frantically work to reschedule the day.

Defending F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton launched an extraordinary attack on the sport, accusing the organisers and the series itself of focusing on financial gains over the safety of drivers and fans.

“Cash is king,” said the Mercedes driver when asked why he thought the race was still on.

“For me, it's shocking that we're all sitting in this room. So many fans here already today and it seems like the rest of the world is reacting - probably a little bit late."

Hamilton showed concern for older members of the F1 fraternity, such as Sir Jackie Stewart, as well as slamming the need to travel to the event.

"I just urge everyone to be as careful as you can be - touching doors; I hope everyone has hand sanitiser,” he said.

"I saw all the fans going on like it was a normal day, but I don't think it is. I really hope we go through the weekend and don't see any fatalities."

Meanwhile, McLaren released a statement yesterday announcing that it, and drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, would not take part in the event.

The statement read: “McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus. The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities."

Stay tuned to this page for rolling updates.