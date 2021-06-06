Snapshot Trademark filing suggests German carmaker has something special planned for its M Division

BMW has recently trademarked 'Evo Sport' and 'Evo Track' names

BMW has filed to trademark the name ‘50 Jahre BMW M’ in its home country of Germany, ahead of its fabled performance arm’s 50th birthday in 2022.

It all but confirms the Munich manufacturer will be releasing at least one limited-edition model to celebrate its M division turning the big five-zero.

In the past, we’ve seen Jahre badging (jahre meaning year in German) adorning models like the F10 M5 30 Jahre and, more recently, the F80 M3 30 Jahre, both of which were limited to just 500 examples each.

4 BMW's ’50 Jahre BMW M’ trademark filing

The trademark filing shows what the 50 Jahre BMW M badging will look like, and it’s reassuring to see the quintessential tri-colour Bavarian blue, violet, and red striping present and accounted for.

The question remains, though – what exactly will the new badge be affixed to? Perhaps most logically, all current M cars like the G80/82/83 M3 and M4, F90 M5, G14/15/16 M8 would be given the 50 Jahre treatment.

However, there are rumours BMW may have something bigger still in store to honour what is one of the most recognisable performance car brands on the planet.

4 The 2018 BMW M3 30 Jahre

As reported by CarBuzz, BMW trademarked two names on May 7, 2021, which may give clues about what will be unveiled in 2022.

One of the appellations was ‘Evo Sport’, which sounds very similar to the Sport Evolution moniker found on the limited-edition 2.5-litre E30 M3 built for homologation purposes to compete in Group A in the early ‘90s.

The other name was ‘Evo Track’, an entirely new name for BMW’s M skunkworks, which sounds like an even more intoxicating future model.

4 The BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution II

WhichCar has reached out to BMW Australia about what might be planned for the 50th anniversary celebrations, but a representative said it was too early to comment.