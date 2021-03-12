BMW Australia ends first quarter with double-digit growth

BMW Group Australia has reported an 11.7 per cent sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 for BMW and Mini combined.

It’s a trend that’s seen the entire automotive industry garner a significant upswing in sales of late, and the positive results point to a brighter future for the Australian car market.

In March alone, BMW saw new vehicle registrations jump by 57.3 per cent, and Mini witnessed 17 per cent growth compared to quarter one of 2020.

Mini also gained a sizeable 85.6 per cent sales increase for the month of March compared to 2020.

Unsurprisingly, BMW’s X model SUVs took up more than half the brand’s new vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2021, accounting for 55.8 per cent in total, and proving once again that Australia’s appetite for models like the X3 and X5 remains strong.

Even polarising models like the 2 Series Gran Coupé and 4 Series coupe saw triple-figure rises in quarter one, with the 2 series recording a 155 per cent increase and the 4 Series seeing a massive 206 per cent spike.

Mini’s first fully electric vehicle, the Electric Hatch, had strong results in the first quarter too, with more than 60 orders being placed and 15 vehicles delivered before the end of March.

These positive local results represent a microcosm of what BMW Group has experienced across the globe in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 636,606 BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce vehicles being delivered to customers, which is a 33.5 jump and an all-time high for the automaker in the first part of the year.

The Munich outfit’s push for electrification has also been bolstered by these new figures, with 70,207 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) being delivered to customers around the world, which translates to 129.8 per cent growth for BMW Group EVs.

