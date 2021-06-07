Snapshot Australian importers to add Dacia to their growing portfolio

At least four models aimed at being released during 2022

Commercial vehicles will be a future focus with increasing demand

Over a decade ago, Renault's entry-level brand was first made known to the world when Top Gear host James May introduced a running joke involving the Romanian-built Dacia Sandero, a car which would've otherwise remained in obscurity to those outside of Europe.

Now though, Dacia is coming to Australia through Renault's new importer, Ateco Group, which has stated its intentions to bring; the Sandero, Stepway, Duster and Duster Oroch to Australia in the near future.

Owned by Renault, Dacia is to the French company what Skoda is to Volkswagen - a more affordable brand with some of the newer features taken out.

For example, the Sandero is the cheapest model in the Dacia line-up in the UK and starts at £7,995 (AU$14,600) but doesn't have touchscreen infotainment or a five-star safety rating, thanks to an absence of driver safety technology.

3 Dacia Duster

Joining Ateco's current portfolio, which has recently gained Renault, the Dacia range of commercial vehicles will likely be sold alongside LDV's offerings.

Former touring car racer and Ateco founder, Neville Crichton, says Dacia has been on his company's radar for a while and it might end up in Australia under Renault branding.

“We will be bringing Dacia in. We are talking to them right now about the details,” said Crichton to Carsales.com.au.

“It will happen. Absolutely. Dacia will fit in below Renault.”

“We think the product is good. We’ve had a good look at it. We’ve looked at Dacia for 10 years or so.

“But they weren’t ready to come to the market. As soon as Luca de Meo got control of Renault we talked to him about it.

“It’s a matter of whether we bring it in as Dacia, or under the Renault brand. In South Africa it’s sold under the Renault brand.

“We see Renault going upmarket, more than it is at the moment. That’s the plan.

“And then, of course, the other part of Renault that is attractive to us is the van market in Australia. We’re good at that.”

3 Dacia Sandero

Crichton believes with Dacia and Renault joining Ateco, they could soon occupy over a third of the van market in Australia despite having a backlog of LDV orders from China.

“Between LDV, Renault and Dacia, I think we shouldn’t be far off 35 to 40 per cent of the van market,” said Crichton.

“If you look at our van business, it’s accelerating. We’re just starting to get a reasonable amount of stock on the ground with it.

“But we cannot get LDV at the moment. We’re struggling. We’re sitting with about 5000 back-orders to China at the moment.

“This month (June) we’ll retail about 1200, but it should be 2000. We just cannot get product, because of the ships.”

With the Sandero just being updated and a revised Oroch likely to drop in 2022, Ateco will target next year as its release time for the Dacia line-up in Australia.