Petrol, electric and hybrid drivetrains expected

Don't expect it in Australia anytime soon

A NEW entry-level Jeep is expected to go into production in Q4 of 2022.

Reports from Automotive News Europe indicate the crossover SUV, codenamed Project 516, will be built in Poland and will sit below the Renegade in the Jeep hierarchy.

The Renegade SUV is currently unavailable in Australia, with the CX-3 rival axed locally by Jeep Australia early in 2020 due to poor sales.

The compact SUV was on sale for five years in Australia, clocking only 70 sales in its final year on the market in 2019.

Specific details are scarce at this stage, but reports suggest the new Jeep will initially be launched with petrol engines.

An electric variant is also on the cards, with production of the electrified models slated to begin early in 2023. As is a mild-hybrid variant, expected further down the track.

Whatever the case, the baby off-roader will surely be unleashed on European soil first. And don't count on it arriving in local showrooms anytime soon.