Luxury brands very quiet It has been a weird year for car buyers and dealers and the traditional End of Financial Year (EOFY) extravaganza is rather muted. 6 GWM Ute Utes With the domination of dual-cab utes continuing, allied with an instant tax write-off for businesses, utes are unsurprisingly one of the few segments with consistent offers from their makers. Ford is flogging the fast-selling Ranger XLS 4x4 for $9991 off the usual price. Over at Nissan, the Navara ST-X is $57,290 for ABN holders, a 14 per cent discount on the regular price. The X-Trail ST automatic is a bargain $33,990 (if you’re not fussy about interior tech), a $3000 saving. If you step up to the Ti, the top of the range, you’ll save over five grand, now paying $46,490. Poking around Mazda’s deals, you can get a dual-cab 4x4 BT-50 (very new and now based on the Isuzu D-Max) for $50,900 drive-away, nearly six grand off retail. Stock availability seems pretty good, too, a rarity in these semi-conductor constrained days. GWM is offering its dual cab diesel Ute for $34,490 and the Steed single cab diesel from $19,990, although curiously it has a shorter warranty than the rest of the range. 6 The previous-generation Tucson can still be had new with decent discounts SUVs If you don’t mind a run-out model, Kia will let you have a Sportage with more than three grand wiped off the sticker. The Sportage S auto goes for $42,290 drive-away while the turbo AWD GT-Line sneaks well under fifty large at $48,790. The entry-level SX petrol is $34,790 drive-away, too, which is not a bad buy if you’re happy with something which is about to be replaced.

The recently-arrived, but obviously Rio-based, Stonic is yours from $26,490 drive-away, but not in the 1.0-litre turbo version. Cross-town rivals Hyundai still have the old shape Tucson in stock, with the popular Active X available in limited numbers for $33,990 drive-away in manual – a $750 bonus, and if you finance with Hyundai, you’ll get two free services. That bonus and finance offer is available across the old Tucson range, with reasonable discounts on the older car. That will probably keep going till the stock is gone. 6 Hyundai Kona Electric Venue, Kona, Santa Fe and Palisade buyers can also score that Hyundai finance and for the Kona Electric Elite and Highlander you can get zero percent. You can also save a few bucks on the Kona at $28,990 drive-away and the entry-level Santa Fe for $49,990. Ford is offering the Ranger’s SUV sibling, the Everest Trend 4x4, with a hefty discount applied if you want the new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with the ten-speed automatic, offered at $63,990, more than $5500 off. Jaguar’s twin brand, Land Rover is chucking in five years servicing but nothing obvious in the way of deals. MG is offering drive-away pricing on pretty much everything, so it’s hard to see what’s a new deal and what’s normal. Skoda is clearing out its demonstration Kodiaq SUV, but the website is coy with pricing, so it’s probably a dealer negotiation situation. 6 Ford Everest Small cars Staying with Kia, the new 2021 Cerato hatch and sedan are both going for $25,490 drive-away, the Picanto GT-Line is $500 cheaper than usual at $19,490 and the Rio Sport manual is $22,490. There aren’t many of those kicking about, so if you’re a manual fan, get on that.

And finally everyone's favourite Kia, the Stinger GT, is going for $67,690 with the cracking 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6. At Skoda, as with the Kodiaq, the excellent Scala hatch is being offered with deals on demonstrators. 6 Kia Cerato S Luxury Audi is offering useful extras as freebies on most of the range, with free rego, stamp duty and CTP (where required), five years/75,000km servicing and a five-year warranty (which should always be part of the deal, but let's not get into that here). If you want an E-Tron, you can get 2.99 per cent finance, and 3.98 per cent on the Q2 and SQ2 – with that last offer running to the end of July. BMW is having a quiet June, offering the 218i Gran Coupe for $56,900 drive-away, cheap-ish financing at 4.99 per cent, free servicing for five years/80,000km and a guaranteed future value. If you want a 320i, you'll pay $74,900 drive-away, BMW is chucking in the Visibility package, cheap financing, guaranteed future value, free servicing and the M Sport package. The Jaguar range includes, with few exceptions, five years free servicing if you buy before the end of June. If you're after the rather lovely Jaguar XE R Dynamic Black – which is admittedly a niche interest – it's going for $69,990 drive-away. And that is pretty much it. The market is currently red hot so Australians hardly need any encouragement to buy a car. If you've seen any good deals we've missed, let us know in the comments.