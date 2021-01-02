Facelifted Peugeot 3008 and 5008 arrive in Australia

Peugeot has released its updated 3008 and 5008 SUVs for the Australian market, and the duo is now offering more tech, safety and styling than ever before.

The interior of both medium-size SUVs has seen a significant bump in its operating systems and technology, with the 3008 and 5008 now featuring Peugeot’s next-generation i-Cockpit digital OS.

A 12.3-inch digital dash now comes as standard across both ranges, as does a smaller, sportier-looking steering wheel and a centrally-mounted HD touchscreen display.

Beneath the 10.0-inch display is seven metal toggles that allow occupants to quickly access features such as vehicle settings, climate control, navigation and the audio system.

Connectivity across both designations has also been bolstered, with the 3008 and 5008 line-ups scoring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorScreen as standard.

All models will receive a host of safety features such as lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, auto high beam assist, 360-degree camera, speed sign recognition, active blind-spot monitoring and an electric park brake.

Certain models such as the 3008 and 5008 GT Diesel and the newly introduced 3008 GT Sport will also get adaptive cruise control.

Two different engines and gearboxes with varying degrees of power will be available across the 3008 and 5008 ranges, depending on the specific model.

The 3008 Allure, 3008 GT Petrol, and 5008 GT Petrol will come equipped with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 121kW and 240Nm and powers the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 3008 GT Sport will use the same petrol four-banger, however, it will produce 131kW in its sporty new guise. Power will still be sent to the front wheels, but the hotted-up engine will be mated to Peugeot’s eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox, rather than the six-speed.

Meanwhile, the 3008 and 5008 GT Diesel will utilise a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor that pumps out 131kW and 400Nm, which also powers the front wheels via the EAT8 automatic gearbox.

The SUVs exteriors have received some significant styling tweaks, aimed at freshening up the overall aesthetics and providing owners with a cleaner, sportier look.

At the front, a blacked-out, borderless grille, gloss black side scoops, and a redesigned headlight arrangement with LED daytime running lights and indicators make the front fascia of the new cars look far more contemporary than the ones they replace.

The range-topping 3008 GT and GT Sport will also gain a bespoke grille and new “Fog Mode” lighting function, which eschews conventional fog lights in favour of employing the LED headlights to use a low-beam lamp at a lower intensity, whenever the rear fog lights are engaged.

Looking rearwards, the French carmaker’s signature “three claw” tail light configuration has been updated too, and now takes full advantage of the carmaker’s LED technology, which also means a new “sequential” indicator function is possible.

The taillights have also been finished with a darker, “smoked” lens, which integrates nicely with the rear’s blackened boot strip.

As is the case with all Peugeot passenger vehicles, the new 3008 and 5008 will come with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Prices for the facelifted SUVs remain largely unchanged, except for the base 3008 Allure, which is now $1000 dearer at $44,900, and the new 3008 GT Sport, which retails for $54,990.

2021 Peugeot 3008 pricing

Allure - $44,990

GT Petrol - $47,990

GT Diesel - $50,990

GT Sport - $54,990

2021 Peugeot 5008 pricing

GT Petrol - $51,990

GT Diesel - $59,990

MORE: 3008 stories

MORE: 5008 stories

MORE: All Peugeot stories